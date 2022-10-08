Two murdered in Chattogram, Mymensingh

Two people including an SSC examinee have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Mymensingh, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: A farmer was shot to death by miscreants in his bean field in Patiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Anu Mia, 45, son of late Kala Mia, a resident of Fakirpara Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Anu Mia was working in his field as usual in the morning. Four terrorists went to the field at around 8am and shot fire at the farmer when he wanted to know their identities, which left him critically injured.

Being informed, Anu Mia's brother rushed to the scene and took his brother to Patiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the CMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the CMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Patiya Police Station (PS) confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrested the terrorists involved with the killing.

MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was killed by a gang of teenagers in Muktagacha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night during the idol immersion.

The incident took place in the Ayman River in New Bazaar area at around 9pm.

The deceased was identified as Sarwar Rahman Shanto, 17, son of Councillor Motiur Rahman Moti of Ward No. 2 of Mujati area under Muktagacha Municipality. He participated in the SSC examinations from a local school this year.

Police and local sources said Shanto went to visit in the Ayman River to see the idol immersion on the occasion of the Durga Puja.

At that time, some members of a juvenile gang stabbed him, leaving Shanto severely injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shanto dead. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







