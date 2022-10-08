Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including two school students have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Satkhira, Kurigram and Moulvibazar, in two days.

SATKHIRA: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Faria Parvinn, 12, daughter of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Dewa Village under Mothureshpur Union in the upazila. She was a fifth grader of a local primary school.

Police and local sources said Faria committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered her body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Inspector Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Farhad Hossain, 13, son of Ashraful Alam, a resident of Dakshin Kamalpur Village in the upazila. He was a seventh grader at Moinul Haque High School in the area.

According to local sources, Farhad committed suicide by hanging himself as his parents could not afford him a smart phone.

Shahin Alam, uncle of the deceased, said Farhad had been demanding a new smart phone to his parents. As his poor father could not afford to buy a phone, he was asked to wait. But not believing his father, he hanged himself in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Krittibas Ravidas, 50, son of late Ramprasad Ravidas, a resident of Madanpur area under Shreegobindapur Tea Garden in Madhabpur Union of the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Krittibas hanged himself from the ceiling of the cowshed in the house at night.

The family members saw his hanging body on Thursday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could be known immediately.

Kamalganj PS OC (Investigation) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.







