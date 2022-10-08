Video
Home Countryside

Three held over killing of easy-bike driver in Sirajganj

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 7: Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested three people in connection with the killing of an easy-bike driver in Tarash Upazila of the district.
The arrested men are Icha Sarker, 30, Md Ibrahim Hossain Tutul, 30, and Md Surot Ali Sarker, 40.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Rezaul Karim disclosed the matter at a press conference held at PBI office in the district on Thursday.
SP Rezaul said on May 25, easy-bike driver Islam went to Baruhas Bazar and went missing after then.
Later on, police recovered his body from a pond near the market on the next day.
A case was filed with Tarash Police Station in this regard.
"According to the appeal of plaintiff, the court asked PBI to investigate the case. Following the court order, PBI investigated the case and arrested the three accused with the help of the Detective Branch of Police in Tangail," said the SP.


