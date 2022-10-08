

Commuters suffer for broken bridge at Kamalganj

Taking life risk, vehicles and tourists are moving on it.

The bridge is situated on the road ranging from Patrakhola Tea Garden to Doloi Tea Garden point.

Tea garden vehicles, tourist cars and CNG auto-rickshaw have stopped moving on the road. Facing hassles 2,000-3,000 people are making their communication through it daily.

Locals said, puddles on the broken bridge are causing minor accidents regularly. Fatal accident is likely to happen any time.

The breaking of the bridge has been caused by tea leaf-laden vehicles. Locals demanded its immediate repairing.

Union Chairman Md Ashid Ali said, the bridge has developed breaching since it was raised during the British regime. "I've placed this matter at the upazila coordination meeting," he added.

Kamalganj Upazila LGED Engineer Md Jahidul Islam said, "The matter has been informed to the authorities concerned."

As soon as possible, repairing step will be taken, he added.











KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 7: One bridge of Birshrestra Shaheed Hamidur Rahman Sarak (Road) at Madhabpur Union in Kamalganj Upazila of the district has been lying broken for a long time. Public suffering on the road is high.Taking life risk, vehicles and tourists are moving on it.The bridge is situated on the road ranging from Patrakhola Tea Garden to Doloi Tea Garden point.Tea garden vehicles, tourist cars and CNG auto-rickshaw have stopped moving on the road. Facing hassles 2,000-3,000 people are making their communication through it daily.Locals said, puddles on the broken bridge are causing minor accidents regularly. Fatal accident is likely to happen any time.The breaking of the bridge has been caused by tea leaf-laden vehicles. Locals demanded its immediate repairing.Union Chairman Md Ashid Ali said, the bridge has developed breaching since it was raised during the British regime. "I've placed this matter at the upazila coordination meeting," he added.Kamalganj Upazila LGED Engineer Md Jahidul Islam said, "The matter has been informed to the authorities concerned."As soon as possible, repairing step will be taken, he added.