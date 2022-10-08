

Brazil's former President Lula da Silva speaks to supporters during a campaign rally













Brazil's former President (2003-2010) and presidential candidate for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on October 7. Front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Thursday for implying illiteracy helped the veteran leftist win Brazil's first-round presidential election, calling his rival a "monster" whose government "doesn't care about education." photo : AFP