PML-N has started a new game of ‘fake audios’: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7: PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday alleged that the PML-N had "started a new game" of fake audios, saying that it was one of the party's "specialties".

"Maryam Nawaz has made all these fake audios, but remember: nowadays, it is not difficult to make such deepfake videos and we can do the same," Imran said at a rally in Mianwali today.

Imran's claim comes hours after a third audio recording surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring the PTI chief talking about horse-trading in parliament.

A steady stream of audio recordings have surfaced of late, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public.

Previous audio clips featured purported conversations between the PTI chief and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cipher that he has for long presented as evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him from office.

Last month, a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures - including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet - were released as well, triggering alarm bells with regard to national security.

Neither the PML-N nor the PTI had denied the contents of the audios, but Imran's deepfake claim today is the first time the party has attempted to challenge the authenticity of the audios.

However, in his speech, he called the audio leaks from the Prime Minister's Office a "grave security concern", saying that it was a "matter of worry" that the phone lines of the prime minister were being tapped.

"I ask our intelligence agencies [] your job is to protect the PM Office and if all these things are leaked, this your responsibility. You should understand [this] instead of threatening people and [indulging in] political engineering."

Going on, Imran said that he had decided to "sacrifice my life" for the freedom of the country. "They are trying to scare us by threatening to throw us in jail. -DAWN







