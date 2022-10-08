Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

PML-N has started a new game of ‘fake audios’: Imran

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7: PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday alleged that the PML-N had "started a new game" of fake audios, saying that it was one of the party's "specialties".
"Maryam Nawaz has made all these fake audios, but remember: nowadays, it is not difficult to make such deepfake videos and we can do the same," Imran said at a rally in Mianwali today.
Imran's claim comes hours after a third audio recording surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring the PTI chief talking about horse-trading in parliament.
A steady stream of audio recordings have surfaced of late, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public.
Previous audio clips featured purported conversations between the PTI chief and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cipher that he has for long presented as evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him from office.
Last month, a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures - including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet - were released as well, triggering alarm bells with regard to national security.
Neither the PML-N nor the PTI had denied the contents of the audios, but Imran's deepfake claim today is the first time the party has attempted to challenge the authenticity of the audios.
However, in his speech, he called the audio leaks from the Prime Minister's Office a "grave security concern", saying that it was a "matter of worry" that the phone lines of the prime minister were being tapped.
"I ask our intelligence agencies [] your job is to protect the PM Office and if all these things are leaked, this your responsibility. You should understand [this] instead of threatening people and [indulging in] political engineering."
Going on, Imran said that he had decided to "sacrifice my life" for the freedom of the country. "They are trying to scare us by threatening to throw us in jail.    -DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU leaders struggle for common response to energy crisis
Sri Lanka top court allows proceedings against former President Rajapaksa, others
Brazil's former President Lula da Silva speaks to supporters during a campaign rally
Erdogan, Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war
PML-N has started a new game of ‘fake audios’: Imran
UK climate protesters undeterred despite govt threats
Rahul renews ‘two Indias’ attack on govt, cites Karnataka farmer suicide
Russian officials hail Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday


Latest News
Belarus says Alfred Nobel "turning in his grave" after activist's award
Image of moon captured by astrophotographer leaves internet mesmerised
Greece migrant death toll rises to 23
Pink diamond fetches record $49.9m in Hong Kong auction
Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0
Election can't be fair amid unrestrained violence: GM Quader
Two Russians fleeing military service seek US asylum
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan win thriller against India
Fire at Star Kabab under control
EC to sit with DCs, SPs ahead of election
Most Read News
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Pedestrians crossing the road jumping over the road divider without forethought
30 Rohingyas detained while trying to cross border in Cumilla
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
Gowher Rizvi: The man behind the curtain
Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey and their EU counterparts
Europe club meets in Prague to build 'new order' without Russia
WB lowers BD growth forecast
Logo of New Zealand Tri-series unveiled
Human rights conundrum
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft