Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 3:01 AM
Rahul renews ‘two Indias’ attack on govt, cites Karnataka farmer suicide

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Oct 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday renewed his attack on the central government as he yet again flagged the widening gap between 'Do Bharat" or "two Indias" - one for the poor and one for the rich. Gandhi posted the tweet as he continues to lead the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. He was joined by his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday.
In his latest tweet, Gandhi pointed out that he met a woman on Thursday who had lost her husband, a farmer. The man, Gandhi said, had died by suicide for not being able to pay a debt of INR 50,000.
"Yesterday, I met a woman. Her husband had killed himself over a debt of INR 50,000," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. He further attacked the Centre over the wide disparity between the rich and the poor.
"One India: where businessman friends are given loans at 6 per cent interest, and their loans are waived off. And then there is another where the food-growers are given loans at 24 per cent interest. And they live a life full of difficulties," the post in Hindi further read.
"Ek desh me yeh do Bharat - hum nahi sweekar karenge (Two Indias in one nation - We won't tolerate)," Gandhi tweeted. He has - in the past, and even amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra - targeted the Centre over what he calls support to top businessmen, whose wealth, according to him, has been growing due to the government support.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra is the Congress's mass contact programme, which began last month with an eye on the 2024 elections.     -HT


