US to announce new Arctic strategy as climate threat grows

WASHINGTON, Oct 7: US President Joe Biden's administration will announce a new Arctic strategy Friday that reflects the rising impact of climate change and increased competition in the region, senior officials said.

The announcement comes as global warming melts Arctic ice, opening previously closed areas to navigation and creating new opportunities for countries such as the United States, Russia and China to vie for resources and influence.

"The strategy outlines the US vision for the Arctic as one that is peaceful, stable, prosperous and cooperative," a senior administration official said.

It features four main pillars: security, climate change and environmental protection, sustainable economic development, and international cooperation.

On security, the United States is committed to "deterring threats to the US homeland and our allies," and also aims to improve its understanding of operating in the Arctic, the official said. -AFP

