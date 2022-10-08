Video
Liverpool face Arsenal test, Man City fuelled by red-hot Haaland

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

LONDON, OCT 7: Liverpool's faltering Premier League title challenge could suffer a fatal blow if leaders Arsenal win Sunday's marquee match-up at the Emirates Stadium.
Powered by Erling Haaland's incredible form, Manchester City will aim for another goal spree against Southampton, while Manchester United could turn to Brazilian midfielder Casemiro after their derby demolition.
AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of this weekend's action.
Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool to embrace the pressure of a potentially defining period in their stop-start season.
Hampered by an unusually sluggish start, Jurgen Klopp's side are already 11 points behind Arsenal and can ill-afford to fall further adrift.
Winners of just two of their first seven league games, Liverpool follow that crucial clash in London with a Champions League trip to Rangers on Wednesday before Manchester City visit Anfield on October 16.
After a damaging 3-3 draw with Brighton last weekend, Liverpool recovered their equilibrium by beating Rangers 2-0 in midweek and Van Dijk wants his team to take that momentum into the Arsenal game.
"It's something to look forward to. They (Arsenal) are in a fantastic moment but if you look at our results in the Premier League I think no one would give us a chance there," said defender Van Dijk.    AFP



