Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 3:00 AM
South Africa down India in rain-hit ODI

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LUCKNOW, OCT 7: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller hit unbeaten half-centuries to set up a nine-run win for South Africa in a rain-reduced opening one-day international against India on Thursday.
The left-handed Miller (75) and Klaasen (74) put on an unbeaten stand of 139 runs after the tourists lost their top four in the 40-overs-a-side match in Lucknow.
The bowlers led by Lungi Ngidi then kept India down to 240-8 despite Sanju Samson's unbeaten 86 off 63 balls as South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
"A good fight at the end, obviously Sanju pushed us, but the boys stood firm and took us to the win," skipper Temba Bavuma said after the win.
"Miller and Klaasen played positively, strung together a partnership and took us to a good score. The bowling was good upfront. At the end of the day, we were able to stay calm under pressure."
The Proteas keep themselves in the hunt for a direct entry into next year's 50-over World Cup with crucial Super League points of offer for the 11th ranked side.
The top eight teams (seven and hosts India) get direct qualification to the league stages of the 2023 World Cup.
Klaasen and Miller rebuilt the innings at a venue that witnessed heavy rain for two days before play started Thursday afternoon and took the attack to the opposition.
Miller, who amassed 125 runs including a century in the three-match Twenty20 series which South Africa lost 2-1, reached his 18th ODI fifty.
Klaasen followed his partner to a fifty in the same over and the two changed gears with some luck from the fielders as Mohammed Siraj dropped Klaasen on 64.
South Africa started steadily after being put into bat first before losing their way to 71-3.    AFP




