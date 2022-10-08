Pakistan beat India, Thailand rout UAE

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022Pakistan women's cricket beat their archrivals India by 13 runs on Friday after accidental defeat against Thailand while Thai girls registered their 2nd victory in the event crushing the UAE by 19 runs.

Winning the toss at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet, Pakistan opted to bat first and posted a decent 137 runs for six wickets ridding on the bat of Nida Dar and skipper Bismah Mahroof although they lost three wickets cheaply. Opener Sidra Ameen departed on 14, Muneeba Ali 17 while Omaima Sohail went for a golden duck as Pakistan were on 33 for three after powerplay overs.

The 76-run partnership between Bismah and Nida later on, brought Pakistan in the game as Bismah was dismissed on 32 off 35. Nida on the contrary remained unbeaten on 56 off 37 with five boundaries and one over boundary.

Deepti Sharma notched three wickets for 27 runs while Pooja Vastrakar picked two and Renuka Sigh took the rest.

Chasing a getable target, India started losing wicket wickets at regular intervals from early. Highest 26 runs came from the bat of Richa Ghosh while Dayalan Hemlatha managed 20 runs. None of the rest batters could contribute anything mentionable.

Nashra Sandhu scalped three for 30, Nida and Sadia Iqbal claimed two wickets each whereas Amin Anwer and Tuba Hasan got one wicket apiece.

In the first match of the day at the same venue, Thailand won over the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE invited Thai girls to bat first and restricted on 108 for four. Captain Naruemol Chaiwai was the leading scorer, who piled up 37 runs while Sornnarin Tippoch collected 25 runs.

Chaya Mughal, Mahuka Gaur and Khushi Sharma got one wicket each.

UAE in reply, were able to reach on 89 for eight from stipulated 20 overs. Kavisha Egodage scored 29 runs.

Onnicha Kamchomphu and Thipatcha Putthawong shared two wickets each.

However, Bangladesh will take on India today while Sri Lanka will engage with Malaysia.







