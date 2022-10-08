Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 3:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ACC Women\'s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan beat India, Thailand rout UAE

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Sports Reporter

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022Pakistan women's cricket beat their archrivals India by 13 runs on Friday after accidental defeat against Thailand while Thai girls registered their 2nd victory in the event crushing the UAE by 19 runs.
Winning the toss at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet, Pakistan opted to bat first and posted a decent 137 runs for six wickets ridding on the bat of Nida Dar and skipper Bismah Mahroof although they lost three wickets cheaply. Opener Sidra Ameen departed on 14, Muneeba Ali 17 while Omaima Sohail went for a golden duck as Pakistan were on 33 for three after powerplay overs.
The 76-run partnership between Bismah and Nida later on, brought Pakistan in the game as Bismah was dismissed on 32 off 35. Nida on the contrary remained unbeaten on 56 off 37 with five boundaries and one over boundary.
Deepti Sharma notched three wickets for 27 runs while Pooja Vastrakar picked two and Renuka Sigh took the rest.
Chasing a getable target, India started losing wicket wickets at regular intervals from early.  Highest 26 runs came from the bat of Richa Ghosh while Dayalan Hemlatha managed 20 runs. None of the rest batters could contribute anything mentionable.
Nashra Sandhu scalped three for 30, Nida and Sadia Iqbal claimed two wickets each whereas Amin Anwer and Tuba Hasan got one wicket apiece.
In the first match of the day at the same venue, Thailand won over the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE invited Thai girls to bat first and restricted on 108 for four. Captain Naruemol Chaiwai was the leading scorer, who piled up 37 runs while Sornnarin Tippoch collected 25 runs.
Chaya Mughal, Mahuka Gaur and Khushi Sharma got one wicket each.
UAE in reply, were able to reach on 89 for eight from stipulated 20 overs. Kavisha Egodage scored 29 runs.
Onnicha Kamchomphu and Thipatcha Putthawong shared two wickets each.
However, Bangladesh will take on India today while Sri Lanka will engage with Malaysia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool face Arsenal test, Man City fuelled by red-hot Haaland
Benzema aiming to get back into the groove against Getafe
At Indonesia cemetery, father kisses daughter killed in stadium crush goodbye
Rashford rescues ManU in Cyprus as Arsenal cruise in Europa League
Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last
South Africa down India in rain-hit ODI
Pakistan beat India, Thailand rout UAE
Australia beat West Indies by 31 runs


Latest News
Belarus says Alfred Nobel "turning in his grave" after activist's award
Image of moon captured by astrophotographer leaves internet mesmerised
Greece migrant death toll rises to 23
Pink diamond fetches record $49.9m in Hong Kong auction
Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0
Election can't be fair amid unrestrained violence: GM Quader
Two Russians fleeing military service seek US asylum
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan win thriller against India
Fire at Star Kabab under control
EC to sit with DCs, SPs ahead of election
Most Read News
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Pedestrians crossing the road jumping over the road divider without forethought
30 Rohingyas detained while trying to cross border in Cumilla
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
Gowher Rizvi: The man behind the curtain
Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey and their EU counterparts
Europe club meets in Prague to build 'new order' without Russia
WB lowers BD growth forecast
Logo of New Zealand Tri-series unveiled
Human rights conundrum
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft