Australia beat West Indies by 31 runs

BRISBANE, OCT 7: An explosive David Warner slammed 75 and Mitchell Starc grabbed four wickets as Australia beat the West Indies by 31 runs Friday to clinch the Twenty20 series 2-0 in the build-up to defending their World Cup title.

The home team were cruising at 95-1, but they lost three wickets for five runs, including Warner, as the visitors got back into contention.

The dangerous Tim David came to the rescue with an entertaining 42 off 20 balls, including three big sixes, to steer them to 178-7.

"It was a fantastic all round performance and well executed by the bowlers. At the halfway mark we had discussed about bowling Test match lines and lengths, and they nailed them," said man-of-the-match Warner. Skipper Aaron Finch added: "The difference in the game was Davey and David."

The hosts clinched the first match by three wickets, and the West Indies wanted a win in what was their last game before the World Cup, where they face Scotland in the preliminary round first-up on October 17.

But they managed just 147-8 in reply, with Starc taking 4-20, his best figures in a T20.

"Tough to lose, but they played better cricket," said West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran. "We are getting accustomed to the conditions, putting our ego aside and working on the team plans." AFP









