Yemen blanks Singapore 6-0 to stay ahead

The war-torn Yemen was in a better position for the group top place after it blanked Singapore in a 6-0 match in the Group-E in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Friday.

The exciting match was played at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in the Bangladesh capital city.

Winning the match, Yemen was holding the top place on the point table with six points and 14 goals difference.

Yemen which was torn apart by a devastating civil war came to play the group stage of qualifying round with a view to bring joy home. The team coach and skipper already announced that they came here to put a smile on the face of 30 million Yemeni back home.

Yemen began the mission with a 8-0 win over Bhutan in the first match on Wednesday.

On the day, Yemen went ahead in the 30th minute of the match as striker Abdulrahman Al-Khadher Abdulnabi headed on a long cross from a fellow while the ball came back bouncing on the crossbar and taking the chance, defender Saeed Abdullah Al-Shaban placed the ball home.

Yemen doubled the lead in the 42nd minute. It was Abdulrahman Al-Khadher Abdulnabi who scored once again. Team skipper and midfielder Esam Abdulatef Radman carried the ball up from the right wing and crossed to nearby striker Abdulrahman Al-Khadher Abdulnabi, who sent it home with a right footed volley.

Yemen went to the breather scoring the third goal in the 44th minute. Midfielder Anwar Hussein Al-Hendi, from the midfield, passed the ball to skipper Radman on the right flank who dribbled past two markers near the small box before chipping the ball over the custodian to rock the post.

In the second half, the Arab country went on strike in the 56th minute. Receiving the ball from midfielder Adel Abbas Qasem, midfielder Haithm Faisal Al-Salami beat a challenging Singapore custodian Isaac Lee near the small box before hitting the post.

The fifth goal was scored in the 67th minute. Defender Mohammed Wahib Noman from the left side of the midfield took a long shot towards midfielder Haithm Faisal Al-Salami who was on the upper right wing and Al-Salami wasted no time before sending the ball home.

Yemen completed the 6-0 margin scoring its sixth in the 86th minute. Midfielder Adel Abbas Qasem's attempt to score was timely blocked by Singapore custodian Isaac Lee yet the grounded custodian had no chance to beat Yemen's substitute striker Mokhtar Muwafaq Moqbel who headed on the bounced ball onto the post.

Losing the match, Singapore is in a displeasing situation. The Singapore boys lost its first match by 1-2 to the host Bangladesh despite the fact that it scored all the goals in that match of which two were own goals. So, Singapore did all the scoring but Bangladesh won then. Now, losing the second match by a large margin, Singapore is truly in a bad situation.







