Bangladesh concede defeat after mid-over batting collapse



Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed (R) during the first cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Twenty20 tri-series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 7, 2022. photo: AFP

Winning the toss at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Bangladesh invited Pakistan to bat first and tied on 167 for five. Pakistan got a very good start from the opening pair combining number-1 T20i batter on the ICC ranking Mohammad Rizwan and number-3 whiffer Babar Azam. Both the strong arms swung their bat across the carpet for a 52-run partnership remaining undivided till 7.2 over. Skipper Babar however, became the first Pakistan batter to depart scoring 22 off 25 with four boundaries.

One down batter Shan Masood played in his style 31 off 22 ball's innings. Trio quick dismissals after Masood, brought Bangladesh back in control as Haider Ali (6), Iftikhar Ahmed (13) and Asif Ali (4) hardly could score against tight Bangladesh bowling.

Rizwan was the exception among Pakistan batter, who batted all through the 20 overs to slay Bangladesh bowlers on the way to his master class 78 off 50. The stalwart hit seven boundaries and sent the ball out of the park twice.

Taskin Ahmed was the most successful Bangladesh bowler, who picked two for 25 runs while Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Miraz and Hasan Mahmud shared the rest wickets among them equally.

To chase the getable total at batting friendly Christchurch wickets, Bangladesh openers failed to impress with the bat as Miraz got out on 10 and Sabbir Rahman managed to score 14. Men in Red and Green thereby, fall in a disaster losing two wickets within powerplay to collect 37 runs.

A windy 50-run 3rd wicket's stand between Liton and Afif pull up the Tigers to the track before getting arrhythmic again. Liton left 22 yards on 35 off 26 in the 3rd delivery of the 13th over. Bangladesh were on 87 then. Mosaddek Hossain's departure in the very next delivery putting nothing made the situation worse. Afif's controlled 25 off 23 ball's innings came to an end in the following over whereas skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan (8) threw his wicket in the further next over to opaque to winning hope. The light of hope further dimmed by the fall of Taskin (2) and Nasum's (0) wickets.

Yasir Ali Rabbi's 200 strike rated 42-run storm went futile as Bangladesh were emit from the game by this time and were able to post 146 for eight from stipulated 20 overs.

Mohammad Wasim clinched three wickets for Pakistan while Mohammad Nawaz took two. Besides, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan took one wicket respectively.

Bangladesh nevertheless, had faced twin problems with the team set-up. One is the absence of the regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who joined with the team less than 24 hours before the toss, was eventually rested. In his absence, Bangladesh had to bring specialist spinner Nasum in the playing eleven, which compelled them to play without one specialist batter. Another factor is Mustafiz-burden, who has been costly inclusion in the set for the last one year. Once the T20 specialist `cutter-master' concede 48 runs from his four overs and remained wicketless.











