Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 2:59 AM
Literature

An animal that I am afraid of

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
ROZA RAHMAN

While most display their affection for such lively creatures as insects, I am busy dashing away from cockroaches to save a life that was probably never in danger. Tentatively looking like a date with a horrific view, but don't really misunderstand it with its far affectionate features!

Skiing in the air, the miniature figure carries its expedition throughout, associated with human habitat. These unwelcomed ghostly creatures were beyond liking since about 320 million years, especially some of their flying god-like appearances are such that compared to brutes, among many and this is the peak concerning moment.

When scientific names fail to respond in a mind struck with terror, their eccentric characteristics becomes the topic of discussion. Its great compound eyes armed with lenses, with which it still cannot perceive the earth's glorious view. However, thin giggling, upright projecting retina supports its view, when it appears to get on a human's nerves.

It's long, reddish-brown, non-feathery wings cover most of its rough back that carries the whole burden searching its propitious food and where it warily herds its hatching eggs as well as the fragments of food, is an inadequate cellar under its seizure.

Moreover, when its head lies on its most unseen neck, it reminds me of miraculous, eerie features that whirl to be a dreadful hysterical sight of a trembling person. No wonder, a human's fear!       
I have experienced every part of the fear by meeting them first as a youth, as if they had first taught me what fear is supposed to be like. Half my life, I have been scared by them, but then I have been successfully scaring them, and what I realized was they are actually scared of us. Their intensions were never to scare us; instead they have been helping us and our earth which we are unknown of.
 These thorny, long-legged insects with brilliant speed registered both on land and in air, are so far professional recyclers compared to even us. They eat up dirt, cleaning our homes. Though they are extraordinary in capturing much of human territory without being permissible, but they can never be a better captured sight in a human mind. All rewards to fear! No theory, my deadly fear as a human, much more obvious than death.
The writer is a student of 8th grade, BACHA ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL, Farm gate Dhaka



