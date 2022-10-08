Video
Saturday, 8 October, 2022
Literature

Poems by two promising poets

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022

Autumn prayers
Zehadi Ehsan

(Translated by Mohammad Al Sami)

My grave is moist today,
It sobs for Jasmine's touch,
Has the December wind chilled
the temples of their hearts?
Have they become Kafirs now?

From the bank of Dholipar,
I, too attentively, flow into your soul,
I scent the Autumn trace of glass sands,
the smell of my love.
I smell the sweet veiled scent of paddies,
the smell of your body.
The milky clear blues of October clouds,
just like your eyes.

I never could see you,
amidst these maddening greens.
But steelin absence of your thoughts,
An enamored melancholia surrounds me,
An enamored solitude surrounds me,
And I feel like a dead man,
as if a paddy is mingling
with the soft scent of Autumn wines.

Doves fly by,
hearing the Maghrib azaan,
and attend the Autumn prayers.
And if a path is not there, to Madina,
a path writhing in pain, yet satisfied,
love shall die in Jazeeratul Sakhipur.







Ode to Aliens
Sayyid Ahmed Shah Iftikhar

You can swim in the mud if you try hard.
You can do a backstroke
And feel on your cheeks
The scorching sun, rains and ravings from distance
All at once
And potholes, carrying the blood we gave,
Screams as the dark ripples hit the shore.
Smooth surface glitters
And deep sighs set sail from the graphite necropolis
To face the dunes drying up just ahead.

On the horizon, I saw alien ships, transparent,
Waiting for us to finish their job.
Their laser gun aims at me and starts getting
Red hot.
I can feel the heat from their all black eyes.
And I can hear their sharp teeths whispering,

"Man shall drown in ash."


« PreviousNext »

