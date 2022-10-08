Poems by two promising poets

Autumn prayers

Zehadi Ehsan



(Translated by Mohammad Al Sami)



My grave is moist today,

It sobs for Jasmine's touch,

Has the December wind chilled

the temples of their hearts?

Have they become Kafirs now?



From the bank of Dholipar,

I, too attentively, flow into your soul,

I scent the Autumn trace of glass sands,

the smell of my love.

I smell the sweet veiled scent of paddies,

the smell of your body.

The milky clear blues of October clouds,

just like your eyes.



I never could see you,

amidst these maddening greens.

But steelin absence of your thoughts,

An enamored melancholia surrounds me,

An enamored solitude surrounds me,

And I feel like a dead man,

as if a paddy is mingling

with the soft scent of Autumn wines.



Doves fly by,

hearing the Maghrib azaan,

and attend the Autumn prayers.

And if a path is not there, to Madina,

a path writhing in pain, yet satisfied,

love shall die in Jazeeratul Sakhipur.















Ode to Aliens

Sayyid Ahmed Shah Iftikhar



You can swim in the mud if you try hard.

You can do a backstroke

And feel on your cheeks

The scorching sun, rains and ravings from distance

All at once

And potholes, carrying the blood we gave,

Screams as the dark ripples hit the shore.

Smooth surface glitters

And deep sighs set sail from the graphite necropolis

To face the dunes drying up just ahead.



On the horizon, I saw alien ships, transparent,

Waiting for us to finish their job.

Their laser gun aims at me and starts getting

Red hot.

I can feel the heat from their all black eyes.

And I can hear their sharp teeths whispering,



"Man shall drown in ash."







