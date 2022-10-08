

For a safer coexistence above gender identity

Author, Wellness Thinker-Speaker & Social Influencer

DMD of Hernet Tv

Everyday hovering over news headlines on killing home and abroad, molestation, murder, gang rape, and torturing women and children mentally-physically is a kind of intolerable pain.

However being a global peace ambassador @ CALLIGIRL BOOKS LLC(USA) & PEACE MAKER OF 2022 BY TEAMDIYA (PK) global peaceful tourism summit '22 -we are focusing on gender equality and peace to the world by merging global citizens in order to voice it and bringing that change into our community, society, nation and the world. The core purpose of this movement is to make people aware. A peace movement is a social movement which seeks to achieve ideals, such as the ending of a particular war or minimising violence in a particular place.

Look around the current situation of Ukraine, Russia-and todays headline of CNBC 'Americans urged to leave Russia as EU blames sabotage for Nord Stream Leaks-U.S.EMBASSY IN MOSCOW: Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals u.s Citizenship, deny their access to U.S consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia and conscript dual nationals for military service.

My question to all of you is why this world is screaming for peace, wellbeing, education? Why are the world's best minds busy on only screaming instead of figuring out an appropriate solution to solve common problems of common people? I need you all to ask this question to yourselves? I encourage the world leaders to apply an alternative approach and take immediate action to implement towards the journey of global peace. We have so many other issues which we all need to fight against. Recently we overcame Covid 19. Apart from climate change issues, we need to focus on biodiversity, mental and physical health, social, environmental, education, and global food crisis.

With peace people are freeto tour any country of their choice without fear of violence. World peace also contributes to cultural, emotional, spiritual knowledge to exchange. People are able to interact freely with each other and can learn and world peace also play vital role to contribute to more Development and economies.

The history of peace movements started with peace societies in the USA and in England between 1814 and 1816. France and Switzerland followed in 1821 and 1830 respectively with the majority of European countries only after 1850. But I feel that it's the time we must pursue to maintain global peace with more care. The areas that we should focus on in this regard are-1 Start by stamping out exclusion.2 Bring about true equality between women and men.3 Share out wealth fairly.4 Tackle climate change.5 Control arms sales.6 Display less hubris, make more policy change. 7 Protect political space.8 Fix intergenerational relations.9 Build an integrated peace movement. 10 Look within.

Promoting peace and sustainable development reduces poverty and prevents conflict translating into a healthier business environment that allows for a more effective delivery of products and services.

Why do we still need to talk about gender equality? Why are women around the world being tortured, raped, and molested? Why is there gender discrimination in wages? A look back on lastsix months reports on women being victim of such irrational act initiated by the male dominated society [in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, USA, and the statistics of Europe:German, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Spain, Finland, Switzerland]gives a clear idea of the gravity of women's plight. The number of rape victims from 2018-2022 has only mounted.

It took five years, but Swedish law now finally recognised that sex without consent is rape. Spain, Portugal and Denmark may be the next countries in line to recognise sex without consent as rape in their laws. Their government officials have all publicly stated that they are open to discussing such amendments to the legal definition of rape. Again, these positive steps come as a result of women fighting for change. I believe every legislation's administration should merge globally to take this in their consent with active high priority. And United Nation can play the key role here to boost the process. Global campaign is necessary to educate people's mind along with formal education. The truth is only formal education can't help a person to become a responsible person. I have been voicing this, it's time for all to take a deeper look and see educated people are the one who are causing more damage to the society and nation globally. We all need to open our inner eyes and see through.









