

1000 entrepreneurs get PM's gift

Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury handed over the dummy checks of this grant to the women entrepreneurs of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB), Women and E-Commerce (We), Anand Mela, Women Entrepreneurs of Bangladesh (Web), SME Foundation, BRAC, Thengamara Mahila Jatiya Sabuj Sangh (TMSS) and A2I.

"We will make 25000 smart women entrepreneurs through five months training with this Tk 250 crore given by the Prime Minister," she said.

Idea project director and joint secretary Altaf Hossain, Managing Director, Hi-Tech Park Authority Bikarnkumar Ghosh, E-Cab Director Ambrin Reza, EK Shop Team Leader Rezwanul Haque Jami, UNDP's Anand Mela Wing Project Coordinator Sarah Jeeta and others were present during the programme.

E-CAB member Sumi's Kitchen owner Afroza Nazneen Sumi also received this donation of 50 thousand rupees. including her all the grantees felt it was a great thing to savour.

"Such donations are undoubtedly a further motivation for us and will increase the enthusiasm towards their work and at the same time will inspire newbies too. Such government initiatives will speed up their work. Many thanks to the honorable Prime Minister for such a timely decision," they said.











A total of 1000 smart women entrepreneurs were given Tk. 5 crore grant as a gift to mark the 75th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Each entrepreneur get Tk. 50000 from this idea project.Speaker of the National Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury handed over the dummy checks of this grant to the women entrepreneurs of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB), Women and E-Commerce (We), Anand Mela, Women Entrepreneurs of Bangladesh (Web), SME Foundation, BRAC, Thengamara Mahila Jatiya Sabuj Sangh (TMSS) and A2I."We will make 25000 smart women entrepreneurs through five months training with this Tk 250 crore given by the Prime Minister," she said.Idea project director and joint secretary Altaf Hossain, Managing Director, Hi-Tech Park Authority Bikarnkumar Ghosh, E-Cab Director Ambrin Reza, EK Shop Team Leader Rezwanul Haque Jami, UNDP's Anand Mela Wing Project Coordinator Sarah Jeeta and others were present during the programme.E-CAB member Sumi's Kitchen owner Afroza Nazneen Sumi also received this donation of 50 thousand rupees. including her all the grantees felt it was a great thing to savour."Such donations are undoubtedly a further motivation for us and will increase the enthusiasm towards their work and at the same time will inspire newbies too. Such government initiatives will speed up their work. Many thanks to the honorable Prime Minister for such a timely decision," they said.