

Beauty care tips for elderly

In the following article, we'll be going over the most important skin care tips for the aging epidermis. From what make up you apply, to your nightly skin care regime, we're here to give you a basic guideline to help keep your skin glowing and healthy into your golden years.

Concealer

The next skin care and make-up tip we have for you that is guaranteed to make your skin look glowing and young is the ever-so-handy concealer. You can hydrate, get enough sleep, and drink six cups of coffee, but sometimes you just can't hide the bags under your eyes. Add using a quick under-eye concealer to boost your energy and appearance with a quick swipe of your favorite natural beauty brand. Don't just swipe the concealer directly under your eyes, instead form a triangle reaching down to about mid-nose and gently blend. This is one tool we recommend to carry with you for long days at work, traveling, or simply aiming to impress.

Eyeliner

Eyeliner is, no doubt, a great addition to your make-up routine that can really make your eyes POP! So, how should you change the way you wear eyeliner as you get a little older? When you're young, a striking black eyeliner might compliment your youthful skin, but as you mature, your skin, and your skills, will mature as well. Try playing with other shades like a soft brown, blue or gray eyeliner. These tones may be more complimentary for your style while giving you the same doe-eyed effect.

Eyelashes

Don't let your lashes down! Your eyes are one of your most noticeable features, so make sure their frame (your lashes!) are well-taken care of. Don't skip the mascara just because you are getting older and think you should lighten your make-up load. Maybe try a lighter shade (like brown) and make sure to compliment your mascara with a nice eyelash curler.

Lip Balm

You can't forget about your lips! The key features that people pay attention to on your face are your eyes and your lips, so let's not leave these out. First of all, lipstick and lip balm..different, right? We suggest a balm that contains SPF protection for your precious lips. Sunburned lips are the worst, and that doesn't change as you age. So, when looking for a lip balm, look for a product the contains (reef safe) SPF protection, moisturizing ingredients like honey, avocado seed oil, or cucumber, and if you want the rosy glow, find a balm with a glossy and sassy tint.

Contouring

Another important step to add to your make-up routine for a fresh, youthful face is knowing how to properly contour. Contouring is unique to each womans facial structure and skin tone, but this is a sure way to guarantee fresh face, smooth skin glow that we all strive for. Find the right shade for you and use it on the areas that you want to highlight. Before you start contouring, make sure you are applying over an even pallet of foundation.

Sunscreen

We love soaking up the sunshine, but what do we love more? Protecting our skin while we do it! It's so important to protect your skin from potentially harmful UV rays. Excessive sun exposure can lead to uneven pigmented patches and the breakdown of collagen. This skin care practice is important at any age, but as you grow older, your skin becomes more vulnerable to the sun's rays, so it becomes even more vital to protect. When shopping for a sunscreen, try reef safe products (like the brand shown above). Chemicals in sunscreen have been found to be harmful to coral reefs.

Drink Water

Drinking water is so important throughout one's lifetime, so as we grow older, it's no wonder that upping our water intake might be necessary. Not only does water aid in a variety of internal processes like boosting energy, regulating body temperature, and helping your brain function, but it also helps brighten skin by keeping the body hydrated and producing collagen.The combination of proper hydration and sun protection are the basic steps to protecting skin from aging.

Facial Cleanser

Before applying makeup, you want to make sure you are applying to a fresh pallet and not trapping any unwanted dirt or oils under your masterpiece. You also want to make sure that when the day is done, you're washing the dirt and makeup of the day off your face. Choose a facial cleanser that is low in pH, lacks harsh exfoliating beads, and excludes a bunch of fancy active ingredients. Instead, look for more natural ingredients like rosemary, jojoba, aloe, and lavender. Avoid sodium lauryl sulfate like the plague, it's harsh for your skin and the environment.

Moisturizer

The next skin care step on our list: moisturizing. This is such a crucial step in your skin care regime as you age. As you get older, your skin loses sebum, which means it can dry out more quickly and lead to wrinkles, and let's be honestdiscomfort. Dry skin is no joke! Good news is, you don't need to invest in a super fancy, expensive moisturizer. Actually, the simpler, the better. Coconut oil makes for a great moisturizer for the whole body. Apply sparingly over face and body and soak in the beautiful hydration. Vaseline and Aquaphor also make great moisturizers that you can use for your skin and everywhere else!

Liquid Foundation

Okay, so, we've talked about the really important skin care tips, but what about when it comes to your daily application of make-up? First and foremost, applying a liquid foundation is a great idea. Make sure the foundation is applied to clean, dry, and moisturized (or serumed) skin. Having this liquid base is a great way to reduce the appearance of any wrinkles or dry skin. Look for products with extra SPF protection and natural ingredients like avocado seed oil, pomegranate, and bamboo.

Bronzer

A little bronzer in the right places goes a long way. Try not to go to dark with your bronzer, pick a shade that's right for your skin tone. On that note, nix the idea that you should test foundations and shades on your hand, make sure you're testing the colors of your make-up actually on your face or your neck. Once you've found the right color, use the bronzer in a backwards E shape on your cheeks with the points going towards your eyebrows, nose, and under the bottom lip. This will highlight your features in all the right places!

Eyeshadow

Last, but certainly not least, we leave you with a tip about our favorite facial feature: the eyes. When applying eyeshadow, trying starting with a white eyeliner base. This will help any color or look you're going for POP! This will guarantee that the bright and shiny color that you choose won't lose that vibrancy and become dull. At the end of the day, we are all beautiful in our own way and should embrance the beauty of our own skin. But follow these helpful tips, and your sure to keep your skin healthy and feel confident, no matter what.











As we age, it's no secret that our bodies change through the years. We need to pay careful mind to what we put inside (like food and alcohol), but it's also important to take care of the outside of your body, as well.In the following article, we'll be going over the most important skin care tips for the aging epidermis. From what make up you apply, to your nightly skin care regime, we're here to give you a basic guideline to help keep your skin glowing and healthy into your golden years.ConcealerThe next skin care and make-up tip we have for you that is guaranteed to make your skin look glowing and young is the ever-so-handy concealer. You can hydrate, get enough sleep, and drink six cups of coffee, but sometimes you just can't hide the bags under your eyes. Add using a quick under-eye concealer to boost your energy and appearance with a quick swipe of your favorite natural beauty brand. Don't just swipe the concealer directly under your eyes, instead form a triangle reaching down to about mid-nose and gently blend. This is one tool we recommend to carry with you for long days at work, traveling, or simply aiming to impress.EyelinerEyeliner is, no doubt, a great addition to your make-up routine that can really make your eyes POP! So, how should you change the way you wear eyeliner as you get a little older? When you're young, a striking black eyeliner might compliment your youthful skin, but as you mature, your skin, and your skills, will mature as well. Try playing with other shades like a soft brown, blue or gray eyeliner. These tones may be more complimentary for your style while giving you the same doe-eyed effect.EyelashesDon't let your lashes down! Your eyes are one of your most noticeable features, so make sure their frame (your lashes!) are well-taken care of. Don't skip the mascara just because you are getting older and think you should lighten your make-up load. Maybe try a lighter shade (like brown) and make sure to compliment your mascara with a nice eyelash curler.Lip BalmYou can't forget about your lips! The key features that people pay attention to on your face are your eyes and your lips, so let's not leave these out. First of all, lipstick and lip balm..different, right? We suggest a balm that contains SPF protection for your precious lips. Sunburned lips are the worst, and that doesn't change as you age. So, when looking for a lip balm, look for a product the contains (reef safe) SPF protection, moisturizing ingredients like honey, avocado seed oil, or cucumber, and if you want the rosy glow, find a balm with a glossy and sassy tint.ContouringAnother important step to add to your make-up routine for a fresh, youthful face is knowing how to properly contour. Contouring is unique to each womans facial structure and skin tone, but this is a sure way to guarantee fresh face, smooth skin glow that we all strive for. Find the right shade for you and use it on the areas that you want to highlight. Before you start contouring, make sure you are applying over an even pallet of foundation.SunscreenWe love soaking up the sunshine, but what do we love more? Protecting our skin while we do it! It's so important to protect your skin from potentially harmful UV rays. Excessive sun exposure can lead to uneven pigmented patches and the breakdown of collagen. This skin care practice is important at any age, but as you grow older, your skin becomes more vulnerable to the sun's rays, so it becomes even more vital to protect. When shopping for a sunscreen, try reef safe products (like the brand shown above). Chemicals in sunscreen have been found to be harmful to coral reefs.Drink WaterDrinking water is so important throughout one's lifetime, so as we grow older, it's no wonder that upping our water intake might be necessary. Not only does water aid in a variety of internal processes like boosting energy, regulating body temperature, and helping your brain function, but it also helps brighten skin by keeping the body hydrated and producing collagen.The combination of proper hydration and sun protection are the basic steps to protecting skin from aging.Facial CleanserBefore applying makeup, you want to make sure you are applying to a fresh pallet and not trapping any unwanted dirt or oils under your masterpiece. You also want to make sure that when the day is done, you're washing the dirt and makeup of the day off your face. Choose a facial cleanser that is low in pH, lacks harsh exfoliating beads, and excludes a bunch of fancy active ingredients. Instead, look for more natural ingredients like rosemary, jojoba, aloe, and lavender. Avoid sodium lauryl sulfate like the plague, it's harsh for your skin and the environment.MoisturizerThe next skin care step on our list: moisturizing. This is such a crucial step in your skin care regime as you age. As you get older, your skin loses sebum, which means it can dry out more quickly and lead to wrinkles, and let's be honestdiscomfort. Dry skin is no joke! Good news is, you don't need to invest in a super fancy, expensive moisturizer. Actually, the simpler, the better. Coconut oil makes for a great moisturizer for the whole body. Apply sparingly over face and body and soak in the beautiful hydration. Vaseline and Aquaphor also make great moisturizers that you can use for your skin and everywhere else!Liquid FoundationOkay, so, we've talked about the really important skin care tips, but what about when it comes to your daily application of make-up? First and foremost, applying a liquid foundation is a great idea. Make sure the foundation is applied to clean, dry, and moisturized (or serumed) skin. Having this liquid base is a great way to reduce the appearance of any wrinkles or dry skin. Look for products with extra SPF protection and natural ingredients like avocado seed oil, pomegranate, and bamboo.BronzerA little bronzer in the right places goes a long way. Try not to go to dark with your bronzer, pick a shade that's right for your skin tone. On that note, nix the idea that you should test foundations and shades on your hand, make sure you're testing the colors of your make-up actually on your face or your neck. Once you've found the right color, use the bronzer in a backwards E shape on your cheeks with the points going towards your eyebrows, nose, and under the bottom lip. This will highlight your features in all the right places!EyeshadowLast, but certainly not least, we leave you with a tip about our favorite facial feature: the eyes. When applying eyeshadow, trying starting with a white eyeliner base. This will help any color or look you're going for POP! This will guarantee that the bright and shiny color that you choose won't lose that vibrancy and become dull. At the end of the day, we are all beautiful in our own way and should embrance the beauty of our own skin. But follow these helpful tips, and your sure to keep your skin healthy and feel confident, no matter what.