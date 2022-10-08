

Fruits, vegetables for women's health

Women have on an average more body fat than men. Body fat serves as a sink for many dietary vitamins and minerals, which creates a useful reservoir for women during pregnancy.

This availability, however, means less is available for the retina and the brain, putting women at more risk for degenerative problems.

For example, of all of the existing cases of macular degeneration and dementia in the world two-thirds are women. These diseases that women suffer from for years are the very ones most amenable to prevention through lifestyle.

Some research suggests that these differences may arise from different levels of exposure to oxidative stress both from lifestyle factors and internal factors such as endocrine differences.

If this is the case, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements in the diet may be a benign way to reduce oxidative and inflammatory stress and thus improve health.

It also reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancer, sarcopenia, skin wrinkling, inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis.











