Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 2:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Fruits, vegetables for women’s health

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Women\'s Own Desk

Fruits, vegetables for women’s health

Fruits, vegetables for women’s health

You may be aware of the fact that women have higher life expectancy than men. But do you know that women tend to have higher rates of illness than men? Ladies, you're at higher risk of illnesses that are debilitating than men. Don't be upset, you can reduce the risk by improving your diet, especially eating more bright-colored fruits and vegetables, as suggested by a new study.
 Women have on an average more body fat than men. Body fat serves as a sink for many dietary vitamins and minerals, which creates a useful reservoir for women during pregnancy.
This availability, however, means less is available for the retina and the brain, putting women at more risk for degenerative problems.
For example, of all of the existing cases of macular degeneration and dementia in the world two-thirds are women. These diseases that women suffer from for years are the very ones most amenable to prevention through lifestyle.
Some research suggests that these differences may arise from different levels of exposure to oxidative stress both from lifestyle factors and internal factors such as endocrine differences.
If this is the case, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements in the diet may be a benign way to reduce oxidative and inflammatory stress and thus improve health.
It also reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancer, sarcopenia,  skin wrinkling, inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
For a safer coexistence above gender identity
1000 entrepreneurs get PM's gift
Beauty care tips for elderly
Fruits, vegetables for women's health
Most pregnancy-related deaths in US are avoidable: CDC
Fruits, vegetables for women’s health
Most pregnancy-related deaths in US are avoidable: CDC
Fruits, vegetables for women’s health


Latest News
Belarus says Alfred Nobel "turning in his grave" after activist's award
Image of moon captured by astrophotographer leaves internet mesmerised
Greece migrant death toll rises to 23
Pink diamond fetches record $49.9m in Hong Kong auction
Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0
Election can't be fair amid unrestrained violence: GM Quader
Two Russians fleeing military service seek US asylum
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan win thriller against India
Fire at Star Kabab under control
EC to sit with DCs, SPs ahead of election
Most Read News
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Pedestrians crossing the road jumping over the road divider without forethought
30 Rohingyas detained while trying to cross border in Cumilla
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
Gowher Rizvi: The man behind the curtain
Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey and their EU counterparts
Europe club meets in Prague to build 'new order' without Russia
WB lowers BD growth forecast
Logo of New Zealand Tri-series unveiled
Human rights conundrum
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft