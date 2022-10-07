Video
Banking Event

Dutch-Bangla Bank opens branch at Lamabazar, Sylhet

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Dutch-Bangla Bank has opened new Branch at Lamabazar (Raja Mansion, 1st and 2nd floor, Holding No. Chayanir-35), Zindabazar Road, Sylhet on Thursday, says a press release.
Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank formally inaugurated the branch.
A Dua Mahfil was held seeking blessings of the Almighty Allah for successful operation of the Branch and prosperity of the business community, depositors and stakeholders of the Bank.
Like other Dutch-Bangla Bank branches, this branch will provide On-line Banking facilities including ATM and CRM services, Retail, SME & Corporate loans, Credit Card, Agent Banking, Mobile Banking and Foreign Remittance services to the clients from the opening day.
Local elite, businessmen, industrialists and other guests attended the opening programme.



