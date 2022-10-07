

Dutch-Bangla Bank opens branch at Lamabazar, Sylhet

Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank formally inaugurated the branch.

A Dua Mahfil was held seeking blessings of the Almighty Allah for successful operation of the Branch and prosperity of the business community, depositors and stakeholders of the Bank.

Like other Dutch-Bangla Bank branches, this branch will provide On-line Banking facilities including ATM and CRM services, Retail, SME & Corporate loans, Credit Card, Agent Banking, Mobile Banking and Foreign Remittance services to the clients from the opening day.

Dutch-Bangla Bank has opened new Branch at Lamabazar (Raja Mansion, 1st and 2nd floor, Holding No. Chayanir-35), Zindabazar Road, Sylhet on Thursday, says a press release.