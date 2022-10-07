

IBBL inaugurates Bhujpur branch in Chattogram

Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Executive Committee of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director, Md. Maksudur Rahman and Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents were present as special guest.

Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kawsar, Head of Chattogram North Zone of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Mohammed Tanbir Hasan, Head of Bhujpur branch thanked the audience. Noor Mohammad Al Kaderi, Former Upazila Vice Chairman, S.M.H. Shahjahan Chowdhury Shipon, Chairman, Bhujpur Union Parishad, Alahj Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman, Harualchhari Union Parishad and Nazim Uddin Bacchu, Businessman and Social Worker addressed the program on behalf of clients and well-wishers. Muhammad Jamal Uddin, Senior Vice President and A.M Shahidul Amran, Senior Assistant Vice President along with Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.













