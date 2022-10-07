

SIBL opens its 175th branch at Court Bazar, Ukhiya

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the branch as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme. Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Sayed Md. Sohel, Zonal Head, Chattogram Zone, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication and Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC and GBD, and bank officers along with local dignitaries were present at the event.

Manager of Court Bazar Branch Muhd Shaokat Osman expressed thanks and gratitude at the end of the programme.













