Stocks rise despite lower transactions

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Thursday amid lower transactions.

DSEX, the broad price index of the DSE advanced 24.67 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 6,569 points. Among other indices, the DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 18.52 points or 0.79 per cent to close at 2,361, and DSES Shariah-based index edged up 12.98 points or 0.90 per cent to 1,443.

The DSE turnover stood at Tk 1,169 crore, down by over 10 percent from Tk 1,290 crore in the previous session on Tuesday. Of the total 370 issues traded on the day, 77 advanced, 103 declined, and 190 did not see any price movement. Most companies' shares and unit prices remained unchanged in the stock market on Thursday. Overall transactions have decreased in the bourse. Most sectors in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) led by IT sector ended green on the day.

Pharma stocks were the top contributor to turnover, accounting for 22.33 percent of the total, followed by engineering and miscellaneous sectors at 17.70 and 13.35 percent respectively, DSE data showed.

Unique Hotel & Resorts, LafargeHolcim, and IPDC were the top three draggers, while Beacon Pharma, Orion Infusion, and Sonali Paper contributed positively to the indices on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the overall index CASPI of the CSE increased by 43 points to settle at 19,332 and securities worth Tk 18.92 crore were traded on the day.

Meanwhile, CSE has made the semi-annual revision of its selective 50 scrips index CSE-50 and Fortune Shoes Ltd has replaced Bank Asia Ltd as a constituent. The change would be effective from 20 October, said the port city bourse in a statement on Monday.

The updated list for the next six months includes 22 banks - Al-Arafah Islami, Brac, Dhaka Bank, Dutch-Bangla, Eastern, Exim, First Security Islami, IFIC, Islami Bank, Jamuna, Mercantile, National, NCC, One Bank, Prime, Shahjalal Islami, South East, Standard, City, Premier, United Commercial, and Uttara Bank.

From the energy and power sector, MJL Bangladesh, Padma Oil, Shahjibazar Power, Summit Power, Titas Gas, and United Power are the constituents of the selective index.

BSRM Steels, BSRM Ltd, BBS Cables Ltd, GPH Ispat, Ifad Autos, and Singer Bangladesh are the scrips from the engineering sector. Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Grameenphone, and Robi Axiata are telecommunication companies in CSE-50.

In the pharmaceuticals sector, ACI Ltd, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharma, Orion Pharma, Square Pharma, and Acme Laboratories are in CSE-50.

Confidence Cement and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh are the cement producers on the list.

LankaBangla Finance Ltd is the lone non-bank financial institution on the CSE-50 list.

Also, Beximco, BAT Bangladesh, Delta Life, and Fortune Shoes Ltd are the lone representatives of their respective sectors - miscellaneous, food and allied insurance, and footwear. As of 30 June, CSE-50 contributes 57.07 per cent of the total market capitalisation in the CSE, while it is 60.15 per cent based on free-float market capitalisation.











