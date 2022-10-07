GP, Meta join hands to empower SMEs in Bangladesh

Grameenphone (GP), connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, is collaborating with Meta, formerly known as the Facebook company, to organize "Boost Up", an online business Bootcamp for small and medium-sized enterprises.

This interactive training session will help educate SMEs on innovative ways to grow their businesses and thrive online, says a press release.

?Aspiring small business owners who are customers of GPe can register through MyGP app. They can also sign up with Httpool, Meta's authorized sales partner in Bangladesh. Registration will be open from 6 October 2022, and the training session will be held on 18 October. Shortlisted participants will be informed about the venue.

"Driving digital inclusion and advancing communities forward with the power of technology is at the core of Grameenphone's vision. Remaining faithful to our purpose of empowering societies, we are excited to bring yet another partnership with Meta. This collaboration will enable our Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to modernize their business and tap into growth possibilities via expanding their online presence with innovative and affordable digital tools," said GP Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib.

He added, "This will enable the businesses to thrive and cater to the evolving lifestyle of customers with efficiency. Our role as a digital enabler has become imperative in transforming lives, and we will continue our efforts to empower Bangladesh digitally,"

During the Bootcamp, trainees will learn how to use digital technologies to expand their online presence and boost their businesses. Digital solutions, such as Meta Business tools, can also enhance growth and help local entrepreneurs connect with their target groups.

"We value our partnership with Grameenphone and look forward to working together to help small businesses in Bangladesh adapt to the evolving digital lifestyle of their customers. Through our Bootcamp, local entrepreneurs will explore digital tools that can help them expand their reach and cater to the needs of their customers," said Jordi Fornies, Meta's Director of Emerging Markets in the Asia Pacific region. To learn more about Grameenphone and Meta's "Boost Up" Bootcamp and how to register online, one can visit: https://mygp.li/WzQTv















