Automated Customs Data to go 12-hour offline in Ctg on Oct 14

CHATTAGRAM, Oct 5: The Chattogram Customs House will see a 12-hour suspension of all activities, including taxation, and port delivery of goods from October 14 night to October 15 morning due to an upgrade in its customs management system - Automated System for Customs Data (Asycuda) software.

The office of the National Board of Revenue at Kakrail in Dhaka controls Asycuda World System, a computerised customs management system that covers most foreign trade procedures. ASYCUDA, developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, uses international codes and standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization, World Customs Organization and United Nations and can be configured to suit the national characteristics of individual customs regimes, national tariffs and legislation. During the software upgrade, bills of entry submission, customs clearance, duty payment and delivery of goods from Chattogram port will remain closed, according to Customs.

However, the suspension will not hurt imports and exports if the process can be completed within 12 hours, authorities said.

The Customs House already notified the stakeholders about the suspension of services through e-mail and SMS. UNB


















