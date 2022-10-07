Walton signs business agreement with S Korea's HAAN

Video
Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Walton has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Korea-based HAAN Easy Life to develop new and innovative appliances and expand its global market presence.
Also, Walton and HAAN will collaborate on the second-generation vacuum cleaner model. The model already got the "RED DOT Award 2022."
HAAN Chairman Nam Sukh Koh and Walton Global Business Division President Edward Kim signed the MoU in Dhaka Tuesday, according to a media statement.
Nam Sukh Koh said: "I am very much excited and amazed to see the facilities and manufacturing plant like this (Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC). This is the best time for Walton and Bangladesh to grow in the consumer electronics market as everybody is looking for alternative options to come out from China."
Walton Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed said: "Walton has already established a design and innovation centre in Korea for its global expansion. We are now focusing on creating new and innovative products. Walton will participate in the CES fair in the US in January 2023 to showcase its new products."    UNB


