Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:25 AM
Tiktok removes nearly 5 million corrupt videos in BD

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

The world's leading short-form video platform, TikTok, has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q2 2022 (April-June 2022), building on its commitment to a multi-pronged approach to stop misinformation on the platform.
The report reflects the platform's ongoing commitment to earn trust by being accountable while working to be safe and welcoming. The latest iteration of the report shows improvements made in countering misinformation and efforts made in the investment in digital literacy education to help get ahead of the problem at scale.
In the second quarter of 2022, 113,809,300 videos were removed globally, which represents about 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. Proactive removal of videos improved from 83.6% in Q1 to 89.1% in Q2; removal of videos at zero views improved from 60.8% in Q1 to 74.7% in Q2; and video removals in under 24 hours improved from 71.9% to 83.9%. Since last quarter, TikTok identified 33 new misinformation claims, resulting in the removal of 58,000 videos from the platform.
Bangladesh, with 4,974,838 videos removed for violating Community Guidelines, ranked fifth in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q2 2022. In addition to removing accounts for violating Community Guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with spam videos posted by those accounts. It also took proactive measures to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means.
In the second quarter of 2022, the total volume of ads removed for violating advertising policies and guidelines decreased. This is due in part to efforts to strengthen account-level detection and enforcement strategies, which have helped improve the ads ecosystem and create better experiences for both users and advertisers.
To further reiterate its commitment to fighting misinformation and ensuring safety, TikTok is introducing a new penalty system where if someone violates one of its Community Guidelines, their account will accrue a strike for this specific policy violation. The platform will keep a count of the number of strikes accumulated, and if the person continues posting violative content, they will be permanently banned. The number of strikes leading to a permanent ban depends on the severity of the violation, and the number of total violations.
To learn more about content guidelines, tools and policies on TikTok, refer to the Community Guidelines.


