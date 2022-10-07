German factory orders fall sharply on energy woes

FRANKFURT, Oct 6: German industrial orders fell more sharply than expected in August, official data showed Thursday, as soaring energy costs caused by the war in Ukraine take a toll on Europe's economic powerhouse.

New orders-- which usually provide a foretaste of industrial output -- plunged by 2.4 percent on the previous month, federal statistics agency Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal swings.

Analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet had predicted a smaller contraction of 0.5 percent.

"Against the backdrop of the war and high gas prices, the industrial economy is showing clear signs of braking," the economy ministry said in a statement, calling the outlook for the rest of the year "subdued".






















