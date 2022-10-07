

Sony-SMART brings BRAVIA K Series Google TV

Sony's institutional distributor in Bangladesh - SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd (Sony-SMART) launched this new series of OLED and Google TV. This new series includes 2 OLED models of 55 inches and 65 inches, totaling 18 models with 7 screen sizes. "K Series" TVs are available in sizes ranging from 32 inches to 85 inches.

On the occasion of the official launch of "Sony Bravia K Series" Google TV in the Bangladesh market, Sony-SMART organized a grand event on Wednesday afternoon at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital, says a press release.

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, MP was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki, Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Mr. Shafiqul Islam, BMP (Bar), Sony South-East Asia, RMDC President Mr. Atsushi Endo, Chairman of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Mr. Mohd. Mazharul Islam, and SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mr. Mohammad Zahirul Islam were present as special guests.

These new "K Series" 4K models are equipped with Sony's stunning picture processing technology 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality Pro, and Triluminous Pro Display. Sony's Google TV offers smart home integration with hands-free voice search capabilities with Google Assistant, a huge collection of over 7,000 apps from YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, and Google Play. All 4K HDR TV models have flush surfaces and narrow bezels that give TV viewing a unique dimension. All these new Sony models will be available from now on at all Sony-Smart outlets and online stores nationwide at www.sonysmart.com.bd.

On the occasion of ICC Men's T20 World Cup-2022 to be held in Australia and FIFA World Cup-2022 to be held in Qatar, the new models of the 'K' series will be accompanied by all attractive offers and gifts, which will be announced soon. Sony-SMART has a strong outlet and service network across the country. Buy genuine products at genuine prices, enjoy genuine service, with the assurance of genuine care and genuine passion at Sony-SMART's G5 policy.

In his speech, Chief Guest Zaheed Farooque, State Minister for Water Resources said, "The role of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd, a leading company in Bangladesh, is very important in realizing the dream of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in building Digital Bangladesh. On her behalf, I heartily congratulate Sony Corporation and SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd on this initiative. SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd. will make the country more dynamic, will take the country further by setting up Sony's manufacturing plant in the country, Bangladesh will be our country of pride in the whole world. Japanese entrepreneurs are coming here, trusting SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd's services, trusting and relying on marketing and feedback."

ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, said, "Sony's new products are coming to the market, which are made keeping in mind the maximum convenience of the customers. Genuine products from Japan never disappoint customers. Rather, it creates a place of trust and confidence. I hope Sony-SMART will work together to maintain that trust and confidence of customers."

Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. said, "Globally IT, ICT and electronics products are coming under one umbrella. SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd is not exempt from this digital evolution. That is why we are marketing electronics products as the first technology company in the country. We are marketing the electronics products and other related services of Sony, a Japanese multinational technology product manufacturing company in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sony-SMART has made a place in the hearts of consumers. I am confident that the "BRAVIA K Series" of televisions launched today will further entertain our customers."

The launch of the "BRAVIA K Series" was attended by Tanvir Hossain, Director, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd., and Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, General Manager (Sales), and senior Sony-SMART officials, among others.

On November 26 last year, Smart Technology (BD) Ltd, one of the leading companies in the country's ICT sector, signed an agreement as an institutional distributor to sell Sony's electronics products and after-sales services of the Japanese multinational technology product manufacturing company in Bangladesh. Smart Technology (BD) Ltd has been marketing ICT products in Bangladesh for a long time. Currently, the company is marketing about 85 brands of ICT products in the world.







"BRAVIA K Series" Google TV have officially started selling in Bangladesh markets with fully-stacked features to suit the needs of the audience.Sony's institutional distributor in Bangladesh - SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd (Sony-SMART) launched this new series of OLED and Google TV. This new series includes 2 OLED models of 55 inches and 65 inches, totaling 18 models with 7 screen sizes. "K Series" TVs are available in sizes ranging from 32 inches to 85 inches.On the occasion of the official launch of "Sony Bravia K Series" Google TV in the Bangladesh market, Sony-SMART organized a grand event on Wednesday afternoon at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital, says a press release.State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, MP was present as the chief guest on the occasion.Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki, Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Mr. Shafiqul Islam, BMP (Bar), Sony South-East Asia, RMDC President Mr. Atsushi Endo, Chairman of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Mr. Mohd. Mazharul Islam, and SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mr. Mohammad Zahirul Islam were present as special guests.These new "K Series" 4K models are equipped with Sony's stunning picture processing technology 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality Pro, and Triluminous Pro Display. Sony's Google TV offers smart home integration with hands-free voice search capabilities with Google Assistant, a huge collection of over 7,000 apps from YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, and Google Play. All 4K HDR TV models have flush surfaces and narrow bezels that give TV viewing a unique dimension. All these new Sony models will be available from now on at all Sony-Smart outlets and online stores nationwide at www.sonysmart.com.bd.On the occasion of ICC Men's T20 World Cup-2022 to be held in Australia and FIFA World Cup-2022 to be held in Qatar, the new models of the 'K' series will be accompanied by all attractive offers and gifts, which will be announced soon. Sony-SMART has a strong outlet and service network across the country. Buy genuine products at genuine prices, enjoy genuine service, with the assurance of genuine care and genuine passion at Sony-SMART's G5 policy.In his speech, Chief Guest Zaheed Farooque, State Minister for Water Resources said, "The role of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd, a leading company in Bangladesh, is very important in realizing the dream of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in building Digital Bangladesh. On her behalf, I heartily congratulate Sony Corporation and SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd on this initiative. SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd. will make the country more dynamic, will take the country further by setting up Sony's manufacturing plant in the country, Bangladesh will be our country of pride in the whole world. Japanese entrepreneurs are coming here, trusting SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd's services, trusting and relying on marketing and feedback."ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, said, "Sony's new products are coming to the market, which are made keeping in mind the maximum convenience of the customers. Genuine products from Japan never disappoint customers. Rather, it creates a place of trust and confidence. I hope Sony-SMART will work together to maintain that trust and confidence of customers."Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. said, "Globally IT, ICT and electronics products are coming under one umbrella. SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd is not exempt from this digital evolution. That is why we are marketing electronics products as the first technology company in the country. We are marketing the electronics products and other related services of Sony, a Japanese multinational technology product manufacturing company in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sony-SMART has made a place in the hearts of consumers. I am confident that the "BRAVIA K Series" of televisions launched today will further entertain our customers."The launch of the "BRAVIA K Series" was attended by Tanvir Hossain, Director, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd., and Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, General Manager (Sales), and senior Sony-SMART officials, among others.On November 26 last year, Smart Technology (BD) Ltd, one of the leading companies in the country's ICT sector, signed an agreement as an institutional distributor to sell Sony's electronics products and after-sales services of the Japanese multinational technology product manufacturing company in Bangladesh. Smart Technology (BD) Ltd has been marketing ICT products in Bangladesh for a long time. Currently, the company is marketing about 85 brands of ICT products in the world.