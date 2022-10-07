

Smartphone maker vivo open new store in Dhaka

The 5,000 square feet flagship store is vivo's innovation center and experience zone. Not only purchasing vivo's smartphones, this flagship store will give everyone a different experience with technology, says a press release.

Along with playing games, reading books, superior after sales service, the customers will get smart products, trusted accessories, exclusive gifts and all smart experiences in one roof. The people also can see a continuous history of vivo in the store.

On the occasion of inaugurating the flagship store, vivo organized a grand ceremony on September 30 last. vivo high officials along with popular cine-star Bidya Sinha Mim and popular tech vloggers inaugurated the store by cutting the ribbon and cake.

At the ceremony the Managing Director of vivo Bangladesh Duke, Director of vivo Bangladesh Manufacturing Plant Natales and Sales Director Sharon were among others present.



















Global smartphone manufacturer vivo opened its new flagship store, its largest outlet in South Asia, in Dhaka, on the ground floor of Alamin Icon Center opposite Jamuna Future Park.The 5,000 square feet flagship store is vivo's innovation center and experience zone. Not only purchasing vivo's smartphones, this flagship store will give everyone a different experience with technology, says a press release.Along with playing games, reading books, superior after sales service, the customers will get smart products, trusted accessories, exclusive gifts and all smart experiences in one roof. The people also can see a continuous history of vivo in the store.On the occasion of inaugurating the flagship store, vivo organized a grand ceremony on September 30 last. vivo high officials along with popular cine-star Bidya Sinha Mim and popular tech vloggers inaugurated the store by cutting the ribbon and cake.At the ceremony the Managing Director of vivo Bangladesh Duke, Director of vivo Bangladesh Manufacturing Plant Natales and Sales Director Sharon were among others present.