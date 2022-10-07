OPPO launches smartphone F21s Pro

OPPO has introduced their newest and trendiest smartphone variant OPPO F21s Pro through Bachelor Point's first ever onstage drama. The device is adorned by the S#75 color mélange and a style pack, added a new dimension to the fashion game of the Bachelor Point artists when they performed on stage.

The team showcased the fun features of OPPO F21s Pro and the fashion style pack that comes along for the lucky early birds who do pre-order, that can enhance their style statements.

Interested customers can now get their hands on this stunning device at only BDT 29,990, as preorder is now available - from October 05, 2022 till October 09, 2022, says a press release.

The magnificent launch event sported a grand concoction of colors and was a hint of how the rich color combination will help every smartphone user to step up their style statement.

The OPPO F21s Pro on their hands added incredible flamboyance onto the stage, significantly enhancing their style quotient. The new, attention-grabbing S#75 color chosen by the world's renowned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is an instant game changer.

On top of that, the beautiful style pack coming with the OPPO F21s Pro will add an extra flair to the look of all the smartphone users, transforming the style of the youngsters.

The newly introduced OPPO F21s Pro boasts some exciting features such as new color mélange S#75 achieved through OPPO Glow processing, anti-glare glass, 64MP camera setup along with microlens and self-developed RGBW technology and fast-charging facility. The S#75 color is an amalgamation of colors and gradients - giving out a color mélange with hues of pink, green and golden from all angles. The color looks to inspire rediscovery - radiating an intriguing aura, and accounting for unmatched style.



















