Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:24 AM
Pakistan warns of gas shortage as winter nears

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said the natural gas shortage would persist this winter like last year, pinning the blame on Imran Khan's administration for failing to contract the cheapest available liquefied natural gas at the time and no improvement in domestic gas production.
He, however, said that an effective gas load management was being finalised to ensure the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders as an alternative fuel.
Speaking at a news conference after attending a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Mr Malik said all the public sector entities in the oil and gas sector had been asked to arrange LPG supplies.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, prime minister's adviser and the chairman of the energy task force, Minister of State for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, and finance and petroleum secretaries also attended the meeting.
Musadik says plan for effective load management in the works; LPG cylinders to be given as an alternative
Informed sources said Abbasi and Malik had sought the finance minister's support to facilitate foreign exchange requirements for LPG imports.
The sources said the gas curtailments for residential, power sector and industry would be higher than last winter, as two to three LNG cargoes that used to be available last year through spot tenders were unavailable this year.
Therefore, gas companies would be left only with eight to nine cargoes per month in peak winter months under long-term contracts.    Dawn


