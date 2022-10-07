Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TotalEnergies boss says oil price cap boosts Putin

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

TotalEnergies boss says oil price cap boosts Putin

TotalEnergies boss says oil price cap boosts Putin

LONDON, Oct 6: The head of French energy major TotalEnergies said Wednesday that a possible price cap on Russian oil over the Ukraine war would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The group's chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne made the remarks at the Energy Intelligence Forum industry gathering in central London.
"Honestly, I am not sure that a price cap on Russian oil is a good idea," Pouyanne told delegates when questioned about recent G7 moves towards such a policy.
"I think it's a bad idea because it's a way to give the leadership back to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and I would never do that."
The European Union had last week proposed a new round of sanctions on Moscow, including the oil price cap.
As part of the new round of sanctions -- which has to be signed off by the bloc's 27 nations -- the EU is laying out a legal basis for a price cap on Russian oil, in line with a G7 agreement.
"What I am sure is that if we do that (cap), then Putin will say that 'we don't sell my oil' -- and the price will not be at $95, it will be at $150. I would not give that to Vladimir Putin."
The remarks came the same day that OPEC and its Russian-led allies agreed a major output cut, removing two million barrels per day from November in order to boost oil prices.
"There is a reason why Russia is ready to participate with an OPEC cut -- because they are not sure whether they will find somebody to buy this oil," noted Pouyanne.
Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden had already stated at the same London event on Tuesday that it was unclear how effective a price cap on Russian crude would be.
Russia warned Wednesday that a potential price cap on Russian oil would have a "detrimental effect" on global markets.
"Such a tool disrupts all market mechanisms and can have a very detrimental effect on the global oil industry," deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told Russian state television.
Novak said Russian companies would "not supply oil to those countries" that introduce such a cap.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dutch-Bangla Bank opens branch at Lamabazar, Sylhet
IBBL inaugurates Bhujpur branch in Chattogram
SIBL opens its 175th branch at Court Bazar, Ukhiya
Stocks rise despite lower transactions
OPEC+ agrees deep oil output cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
GP, Meta join hands to empower SMEs in Bangladesh
‘Forex market may be more volatile without reform’
Automated Customs Data to go 12-hour offline in Ctg on Oct 14


Latest News
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungiara
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Dhaka is world's second most polluted city
Policeman among 4 killed in Gopalganj road crash
Tri-series: Bangladesh need 168 runs to win 1st match
Child drowns in Kushtia
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along US's Vegas Strip
Bangladesh opt to bowl in opening game against Pakistan
Govt to fix treatment fees for pvt hospitals: Maleque
Most Read News
Putin: War to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Two decades of floating exchange system
Amount of remittance used in development sector
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft