Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:23 AM
Home Business

SgT Group opens new laboratory in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Business Correspondent

SgT Group, a specialist in textile quality management, has opened a new laboratory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The laboratory is designed to boost the industry's textile and apparel quality management.
"SgT - a world leader in quality management solutions specialising in textiles and apparel - is proud to announce the opening of its new laboratory in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh," the business announced in a press release on October 5.
"This milestone further strengthens SgT's commitment to supporting its customers' global sourcing strategy with a one-stop shop solution covering compliance, performance, and quality. The laboratory offers agile, tailor-made solutions that go beyond the pass-fail approach, with wide-ranging technical expertise and a high level of service."
The opening ceremony for the laboratory was attended by over 100 members of the textile and apparel industry, according to SgT. The new location is part of SgT's worldwide network of laboratories and mixes global technology with local experts.
SgT Group was founded in 1990 IN Hong Kong as an independent solution provider and the business is wholly owned by Worms Safety, a global alliance of specialist companies across specific product categories with expert knowledge of regulatory compliance, safety, and quality.
SgT's clients include leading international retailers, manufacturers and importers of ready-to-wear, children's clothing, workwear, outdoor clothing, sportswear, underwear, and luxury clothing, according to Worms Safety.


