

Sino-Bangla JV to invest $15.63m in Ishwardi EPZ

An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Jinqiu Global Textile Bangladesh Ltd. at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.

In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, BEPZA and Jinqiu Global Textile signed the agreement. Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Jinqiu Global Textile Josim Uddin Ahmed inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

This joint venture company will manufacture annually 250 million meters & 2 million Cones of different types of garments accessories products. This company will create employment opportunity for 981 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Director of Jinqiu Global Textile He Ping along with other representatives were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Mentionable, IEPZ is one of the eight EPZs of BEPZA located at Paksey, Pabna started operation in 2001. At present, 22 enterprises are running and 16 others are in under implementation stages in this EPZ. Around 17,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working here.

















