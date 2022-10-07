LC opening, settlement dropped in July-Sept on strong USD

During first quarter of the current fiscal year 2022-2023(FY23) both opening of LCs (letter of credit) and its settlements dropped by 32 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

The statistics available from Bangladesh Bank (BB) shows in June during the last fiscal, the amount of LCs opening was to the tune of $8.44 billion. In September it fell by $2.11 billion to $6.33 billion while LC settlements in September this fiscal dropped to $6 billion from $7.5 billion in June last fiscal.

The central bank data shows the amount of LC opening and settlement started decreasing from July this fiscal. In last June, the amount of LC opening was $8.44 billion, in July it fell to $6.35 billion.

It further fell to $6.33 billion in August and in last September the amount decreased to $5.7 billion dollars.

Besides, LC settlements in September fell by more than 18 percent to $6 billion from the previous month. Both LC opening and settlement declined compared to the same period during last year (September).

During last June, the LCs were settled for $7.5 billion. In the following month of July, its amount decreased to $7.35 billion. LC settlement fell to $7.32 billion in August and in the month of September, it further decreased by $1.32 billion to $6 billion.

According to BB report in January of this fiscal, LCs was settled for $6.85 billion, in February for $6.56 billion, in March for $7.67 billion, April for $6.93 billion and in May for $7.05 billion. In the nine months of this fiscal year, the amounts of LC settlements were $63.54 billion.

When talking with The Daily Observer a senior BB official said despite the decrease in imports in the country, the dollar crisis is not going away soon. In this situation, Bangladesh Bank has increased dollar sales to overcome the crisis in the market.

It has so far sold $3.5 billion in the market while during the whole period of last fiscal year BB sold $7.62 billion to the banks, he said.

Due to sale of dollars from the foreign exchange reserves of the central bank, the pressure on the reserves has also increased. Reserves were $48 billion in August last year (2021). Currently, it is down to $36 billion, the BB official said.

To solve dollar crisis and increase expatriate income, commercial banks are fixing price of the dollar by themselves. It is determined in a joint meeting of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Authorized Dealers Association (BAFEDA).

A market insider said the decision of fixing dollar price as per market demand is wise and it is helping to stabiles dollars against local currency.

