BNP to outline model of CG: Fakhrul  

"BNP will outline the model of caretaker government in the light of the 1996 constitution. The detail of the outline will be disclosed in due time," said BNP Secretary General

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said it after meeting with Bangladesh Labor Party and National People's Party (NPP) at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Thursday.

Fakhrul said, "We discussed various issues including the type of movement, post-election national government and bicameral parliament."

He said, "After finalizing the demands all the outlines of movement will be brought before the nation. A simultaneous movement will be started soon."

Mentioning that, "Parliament should be abolished and elections should be held under a new Election Commission (EC)," he said, "All the party has consensus on freeing Khaleda Zia and holding elections under a neutral caretaker government."











