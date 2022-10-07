Video
Home Front Page

Prof Taher Murder

SC stays hanging of 2 death row convicts

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division on Thursday stayed the execution of death-row convicts Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin, the then teacher of Rajshahi University, and caretaker of Taher's residence Jahangir Alam in RU Professor S Taher Ahmed murder case.
Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Borhanuddin passed the stay order on October 4 following a petition filed by Mohiuddin, seeking review of the apex court verdict that upheld his death sentence in the case.
The chamber court also fixed November 17 for hearing on the petition at the full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Additional Attorney General SK Md Morshed confirmed it to journalists on Thursday.
Senior lawyer SM Shahjahan appeared for Mohiuddin during hearing on the petition.
On April 5 this year, the Appellate Division upheld a High Court verdict that confirmed the death sentence of two convicts, including Mohiuddin, and
sentenced two others to life term imprisonment for killing Prof S Taher Ahmed in 2006.
A six-member full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique delivered the judgement after dismissing the appeals filed by the convicts challenging the HC verdict on them.
The HC in its verdict, on April 21, 2013, confirmed the death sentence of teacher Mohiuddin and caretaker Jahangir Alam for their involvement in the gruesome murder of Prof Taher.
The HC, however, commuted the death sentence of two other convicts to life term imprisonment. These two convicts are Jahangir Alam's brother Abdus Salam and brother-in-law Nazmul.
Dr S Taher Ahmed, a 59-year-old geology and mining professor, was killed on February 1 in 2006 and police recovered his body from a septic tank behind his residence on the university campus on February 3 the same year.


