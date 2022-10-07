Video
Zilla Parishad Elections

EC warns DCs, SPs to discharge duties properly or face music

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Staff Correspondent

Election Commission will take action against the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Superintendents of Police (SP) if they fail to perform their responsibility properly in the upcoming Zilla Parishad Elections.
Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir said this while speaking to journalists at the Election Commission Bhaban in the city on Thursday.   
He said, "The EC has issued directives to all Zilla Parishad and candidates of the Gaibandha-5 constituency' to abide by rules and regulation of the Election Commission. We also sent letters to the leaders and activists of the ruling party to compel their leaders and workers to follow the election code of conduct."
"If anyone violates the rules, the DC and will take action against them. If the administration fails to do so the EC will exercise its legal power," Alamgir added.
Jatiya Party alleged that, member of parliaments from Gaibandha took part in the Zilla Parishad election campaign for a candidate.
In response to the allegation      Alamgir said, "EC Rasheda Sultana had already asked the DC of Gaibandha to take necessary action against the irregularities in Gaibandha Zilla Parishad elections."
EC also asked DC and SP of the Gaibandha to submit inquiry reports to the Commission.
"Zilla Parishad elections will be conducted in 61 constituencies of the country, but allegations have arisen in four to five constituencies. We also asked parliament members who has violated election rules, to leave the electoral area as soon as possible," said Alamgir.


