Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

JP to join polls even EVMs are used: Raushan

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245

Jatiya Party (JP) Chief Patron and Opposition Leader in the Parliament Raushan Ershad on Thursday said her party will take part in the next 12th general election even if the electronic voting machine (EVM) systems are used in the upcoming polls.
"JaPa is an election-oriented party. If the next 12th national election is held through the EVM system, the party will participate in the election," she said in a video message screened at a press conference in the city's Bijoynagar area.
Raushan Ershad is currently undergoing treatment at Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.
JP has participated in the elections during crucial
times in the country, she said, adding that the party will participate in the next election as well.
She said that people of the country now are using 4G, and 5G as the country is advancing towards information technology. "So, there is no harm if EVMs will be used in the election process," she said.
JP Chief Patron also urged JP leaders and workers to make the party's 10th National Council to be held on November 26, 2022, successful.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-cop kills 22 children, 12 others in Thai mass shooting
BNP to outline model of CG: Fakhrul  
Russia wants secret UN vote on move to condemn 'annexation' of Ukraine regions
SC stays hanging of 2 death row convicts
EC warns DCs, SPs to discharge duties properly or face music
Construction materials hanging from an under construction building
JP to join polls even EVMs are used: Raushan
Gold bars worth Tk 3.5cr recovered at Dhaka airport


Latest News
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungiara
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Dhaka is world's second most polluted city
Policeman among 4 killed in Gopalganj road crash
Tri-series: Bangladesh need 168 runs to win 1st match
Child drowns in Kushtia
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along US's Vegas Strip
Bangladesh opt to bowl in opening game against Pakistan
Govt to fix treatment fees for pvt hospitals: Maleque
Most Read News
Putin: War to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Two decades of floating exchange system
Amount of remittance used in development sector
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft