JP to join polls even EVMs are used: Raushan

Jatiya Party (JP) Chief Patron and Opposition Leader in the Parliament Raushan Ershad on Thursday said her party will take part in the next 12th general election even if the electronic voting machine (EVM) systems are used in the upcoming polls.

"JaPa is an election-oriented party. If the next 12th national election is held through the EVM system, the party will participate in the election," she said in a video message screened at a press conference in the city's Bijoynagar area.

Raushan Ershad is currently undergoing treatment at Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

JP has participated in the elections during crucial

times in the country, she said, adding that the party will participate in the next election as well.

She said that people of the country now are using 4G, and 5G as the country is advancing towards information technology. "So, there is no harm if EVMs will be used in the election process," she said.

JP Chief Patron also urged JP leaders and workers to make the party's 10th National Council to be held on November 26, 2022, successful. -BSS













