Gold bars worth Tk 3.5cr recovered at Dhaka airport

Thirty gold bars, weighing around 3.480kg, were recovered from a dustbin at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday

morning.

The bars -- wrapped in scotch tape - were found near Bay No. 12 around 9:30am, said Customs official Nafis Amin Rizvi. However, the carrier of the

gold bars couldn't be traced.

According to him, the market price of the gold bars is about Tk 3.5 crore.

Customs officials suspected that the bars were smuggled from abroad and kept in the bin to be removed from the airport at a convenient time. A criminal case was filed over the recovery of gold bars.









