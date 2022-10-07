Video
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:22 AM
Sugar price up by Tk 6 per kg, palm oil down by Tk 8 per litre

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Business Correspondent

The price of sugar has been increased by Tk 6 per kg nearly two weeks after the price of the commodity was reduced.
With the revision, the price of loose and packaged sugar will be Tk 90 and Tk 95 per kg respectively.
Meanwhile, the price of palm oil has been reduced further by Tk 8 to Tk 125 per litre.
Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh announced the latest prices of the two commodities after a meeting at the secretariat     on Thursday.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Tariff Commission recommended that the Ministry of Commerce can reduce the price of palm oil by Tk 12 per liter. This Commission also suggests reducing the price of sugar.
According to the recommendation given by the Tariff Commission, the price of soybean oil in the world market has not been affected much, but the price of palm oil has decreased. So the price of the oil can also be reduced in the local market. The price at which soybean oil is being sold is reasonable.
According to the recommendation sent by the Tariff Commission on sugar, the retail price of sugar per kg of open sugar is Tk 84 at the consumer level. And the price of packaged sugar should be Tk 88 per kg.
It was decided in the meeting on August 30 that prices of 9 products will be fixed. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, reasonable prices of edible oil, sugar, rods, cement, rice, flour, ata, lentils and eggs will be determined.
Accordingly, the Bangladesh Tariff Commission started analyzing the data, but there were many obstacles.
The Ministry is withdrawing from determining the prices of the 9 products. The ministry will determine the prices of edible oil, sugar, rods and cement.
Due to non-availability of data, it will take several more days to determine the prices of rods and cement.


« PreviousNext »

