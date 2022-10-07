Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN asked to solve Rohingya crisis

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Thursday that she urged the United Nations to take steps to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
Briefing journalists at her official residence Ganabhaban on her recent participation in the UN General Assembly, she said that she talked to the UN officials and pressed for a solution to the crisis as Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1
million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.
PM Hasina met UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi regarding the Rohingya repatriation in New York.
Sheikh Hasina said raised the issues of environmental destruction, drug trafficking and criminal activities committed by Rohingya.
A discussion is also on with Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya soon, she added.
Bangladesh has been hosting the Rohingya for the last five years since the latest influx happened in 2017, and it is not possible to host them anymore as international assistance for them is decreasing now, she said.  So, the Rohingya should be repatriated, the PM added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-cop kills 22 children, 12 others in Thai mass shooting
BNP to outline model of CG: Fakhrul  
Russia wants secret UN vote on move to condemn 'annexation' of Ukraine regions
SC stays hanging of 2 death row convicts
EC warns DCs, SPs to discharge duties properly or face music
Construction materials hanging from an under construction building
JP to join polls even EVMs are used: Raushan
Gold bars worth Tk 3.5cr recovered at Dhaka airport


Latest News
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungiara
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Dhaka is world's second most polluted city
Policeman among 4 killed in Gopalganj road crash
Tri-series: Bangladesh need 168 runs to win 1st match
Child drowns in Kushtia
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along US's Vegas Strip
Bangladesh opt to bowl in opening game against Pakistan
Govt to fix treatment fees for pvt hospitals: Maleque
Most Read News
Putin: War to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Two decades of floating exchange system
Amount of remittance used in development sector
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft