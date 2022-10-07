UN asked to solve Rohingya crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Thursday that she urged the United Nations to take steps to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Briefing journalists at her official residence Ganabhaban on her recent participation in the UN General Assembly, she said that she talked to the UN officials and pressed for a solution to the crisis as Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1

million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

PM Hasina met UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi regarding the Rohingya repatriation in New York.

Sheikh Hasina said raised the issues of environmental destruction, drug trafficking and criminal activities committed by Rohingya.

A discussion is also on with Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya soon, she added.

Bangladesh has been hosting the Rohingya for the last five years since the latest influx happened in 2017, and it is not possible to host them anymore as international assistance for them is decreasing now, she said. So, the Rohingya should be repatriated, the PM added. -UNB







