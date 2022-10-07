Video
UNGA meet a success for BD

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday hoped that Bangladesh will overcome the ongoing financial crisis by 2026, though the government had a plan to recover from the economic crisis by 2024.
"I had unofficial meetings with many leaders of the world during my visit. All of whom fear that the year 2023 will be a bleak
and disastrous period. Everyone fears imminent worldwide poverty in the upcoming year," she said while addressing a press conference to brief media about her recent UK and US visit to attend the United National General Assembly (UNGA) and joining the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The press conference was held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister, moderated by her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
In her speech, Sheikh Hasina touched a number of important issues, including climate change, Rohingya crisis and global crisis erupted from the Russia-Ukraine war.
She attended a reception at the invitation of US President Joe Biden when she invited the US President and First Lady to visit Bangladesh.
As members of the Bangladesh delegation to the UN session, the Foreign, Education, Health and Family Welfare ministers, state minister for foreign affairs, Members of Parliament and senior officials participated in various important meetings and bilateral talks.
Sheikh Hasina addressed the 77th session of the UNGA on September 23. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.
The Prime Minister returned home on October 4 after completing her 18-day visit to the UK and the US.
She went to London on September 15, mainly to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles III.
On September 19, she left London for New York while on September 24 she went to Washington DC.
In the press conference, she said, "We had plans to recover from economic crisis by 2024. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we took two years extra, and have now targeted 2026. The government is working for the development of the country. Bangladesh is marching forward overcoming economic crises."
"We are leaning towards economic development. In the case of this year's budget, we allocated more than the last year's. We are not lagging behind in case of targeted development," she added.
She said, "When I had meetings in Washington, I shared with them all that I have been constantly urging our countrymen to cultivate food in their respective lands and farms. We have also called for austerity in use of electricity and all other resources."
Terming Bangladesh's participation in the UNGA as 'very much successful', she said, "Considering overall (aspects of engagement), I think Bangladesh's participation in this year's UNGA was very much successful. During this year's assembly, Bangladesh joined in all important meetings actively."
"This has strengthened Bangladesh's position further in multilateral forums," she claimed.
She hoped Bangladesh's active participation will also expand in the arena of international cooperation.


