







Nasrul assures automation of PGCB to avert grid failure

"The possible political links behind Tuesday's national power grid failure that triggered a countrywide 7-8 hour long blackout are being probed," Nasrul Hamid said while taking to journalists at his office on Thursday noon on return from Singapore.

Referring to the recent remarks made by Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, former state minister for power and energy and a member of BNP's standing committee, Nasrul said, "How does he [Tuku] know that such [power grid failure] incidents will happen again in the future, he asked.

"We don't know for sure if any political links are responsible for the national grid failure. We are investigating the matter."

"The probe body needed more time to find out the exact reasons behind the grid failure, seven days is not enough to find out the cause of the national power grid," he said.

Replying to a quarry, the Nasrul Hamid said initially it was found that when there was a deficit of power created in the east side and surplus in the west side of the county, the transmission system tripped, leading to the grid failure.

He said that two of the distribution lines in the eastern side of the country tripped triggering a supply chain disruption which later affected the whole country.

He said a probe committee of PGCB was working on it while another committee from Power Division would also be formed soon, hoping that the report by the PGCB committee will come in 7 days.

"The first power plant in Ghorasal station failed following the grid collapse, resulting in a colossal closure of power plants. No physical damage happened in the grid," Nasrul added.

Clarifying the Power Division's inability to implement PGCB's project in the past, the State Minister said, "The development of the PGCB did not take place as it was expected due to Covid-19 pandemic. We have been two years behind the schedule in its implementation," he said.

"We hope, within the next two years we will be able to complete the automation project and then chances of such grid failure will be reduced," he added.

Responding to a question, he referred to remarks by BNP leader Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, a BNP leader and former state minister for power, and said it would be investigated if the grid failure was a sabotage.

He said how Iqbal Mahmud knows that such incidents of grid failure would take place in the future too.

The Power Division has formed a separate committee to identify the reasons behind Tuesday's national grid failure and submit recommendations to avert recurrence of such incident.

Earlier, the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh formed an investigation committee headed by its executive director.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Thursday, an Additional Secretary (admin) of the Power Division will lead the new 7-member probe body.

Former chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Syed Abdul Mayeed, Managing Director of Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh, representatives from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) each, former executive director of PGCB Md Amir Khasru are members of the committee and Mohammad Hossain, Director General of Power Cell, will act as its Member Secretary.

The committee will identify and analyse the reasons of the grid failure and draw specific recommendations to avert repetition of such incident.

The committee can co-opt any person required for the investigation work and submit its report within 15 days, said the notification.











State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Thursday that the development of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) did not take place in the past, it will take another two more years to implement the automation project and then chances of such grid failure will be reduced."The possible political links behind Tuesday's national power grid failure that triggered a countrywide 7-8 hour long blackout are being probed," Nasrul Hamid said while taking to journalists at his office on Thursday noon on return from Singapore.Referring to the recent remarks made by Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, former state minister for power and energy and a member of BNP's standing committee, Nasrul said, "How does he [Tuku] know that such [power grid failure] incidents will happen again in the future, he asked."We don't know for sure if any political links are responsible for the national grid failure. We are investigating the matter.""The probe body needed more time to find out the exact reasons behind the grid failure, seven days is not enough to find out the cause of the national power grid," he said.Replying to a quarry, the Nasrul Hamid said initially it was found that when there was a deficit of power created in the east side and surplus in the west side of the county, the transmission system tripped, leading to the grid failure.He said that two of the distribution lines in the eastern side of the country tripped triggering a supply chain disruption which later affected the whole country.He said a probe committee of PGCB was working on it while another committee from Power Division would also be formed soon, hoping that the report by the PGCB committee will come in 7 days."The first power plant in Ghorasal station failed following the grid collapse, resulting in a colossal closure of power plants. No physical damage happened in the grid," Nasrul added.Clarifying the Power Division's inability to implement PGCB's project in the past, the State Minister said, "The development of the PGCB did not take place as it was expected due to Covid-19 pandemic. We have been two years behind the schedule in its implementation," he said."We hope, within the next two years we will be able to complete the automation project and then chances of such grid failure will be reduced," he added.Responding to a question, he referred to remarks by BNP leader Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, a BNP leader and former state minister for power, and said it would be investigated if the grid failure was a sabotage.He said how Iqbal Mahmud knows that such incidents of grid failure would take place in the future too.The Power Division has formed a separate committee to identify the reasons behind Tuesday's national grid failure and submit recommendations to avert recurrence of such incident.Earlier, the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh formed an investigation committee headed by its executive director.According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Thursday, an Additional Secretary (admin) of the Power Division will lead the new 7-member probe body.Former chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Syed Abdul Mayeed, Managing Director of Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh, representatives from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) each, former executive director of PGCB Md Amir Khasru are members of the committee and Mohammad Hossain, Director General of Power Cell, will act as its Member Secretary.The committee will identify and analyse the reasons of the grid failure and draw specific recommendations to avert repetition of such incident.The committee can co-opt any person required for the investigation work and submit its report within 15 days, said the notification.