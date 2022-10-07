Join upcoming JS polls, PM renews call to political parties



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a press conference on the outcome of her recent official visit to the UK and the USA from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: BSS

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said, "We don't have any plan right now to sit with political parties in any form of dialogue."

"Awami League believes in election and electoral process, believe in peoples' rights to chose their party through a free, fair, inclusive and a participatory election, so I urged all political parties to take part in the upcoming general elections and allow the people to elect their party

to rule the country as per their choice," the Prime Minister said at a media briefing at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday over her visit to United Kingdom and participation in the UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister said AL never takes any short-cut to power, it always assumed power through peoples' verdict, through election and won the election with their polls manifesto that contained the trial of the war criminals, trail of the killers of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to establish a non-communal right based middle income Bangladesh.

She made the statements while delivering her introductory speech in a press conference on the outcome of her recent official visit to the UK and the US at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said that in this year's assembly Bangladesh joined in all important meetings actively.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh's participation in this year's United Nations General Assembly was very much successful.

"Considering overall (aspects of engagement), I think Bangladesh's participation in this year's United Nations General Assembly was very much successful," she said.

She also urged the people of the country to not be worried and vowed to overcome all the economic challenges.

"The growth target we have set, we will be able to achieve that," she said.

On dwindling foreign currency reserves, the Prime Minister assured that there was nothing to worry about and there is no risk.

She noted that she wanted to maintain Bangladesh economy's growth momentum despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Prime Minister said she found no major risks in the long-term, short-term or immediate for the country's economy, and there was nothing to worry about the dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Once again denouncing the US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina questioned the motive behind Washington's move.

"RAB was established based on recommendations by the United States of America and is working as per the training provided by them," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister lauded the role of the elite force in curbing terrorism in the country.

"We've curbed terrorism with them in this country. What does the imposition of sanction on them mean? (Is it) to support the terrorists?" My question is whether the USA is dissatisfied with curbing terrorism," she said.

The Prime Minister said in reply to a question at a press conference, "The USA provides them (its personnel) with everything including training, arms, helicopter, and even digital system and ICT system."

"When the USA imposed sanctions, without raising any word or allegation, I would like to say one word that they (RAB) have conducted their activities as per the training they received," she added.

The Prime Minister then remarked, "So, when US imposes sanctions on them, all I can say is, as you have trained, so is their activities. What can we do?"

"If your training was more efficient, then there wouldn't be such discussions," she added.

The Prime Minister further added that she had explicitly addressed the killings in the US by their law enforcers.

"In Bangladesh, when law enforcement forces commit a crime, they are prosecuted. But this is not the case in the US," she said.

She then mentioned that many individuals have fallen victim to wrongful police shootings.

Referring to the killing of George Floyd, she said there would have been no justice if people hadn't engaged in protests.

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said the AL council will be held before the national elections.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said if any Awami League party councillors do not want her in the party, she will leave the leadership.

"If any councillor doesn't want me, I will remove myself from the leadership," she said this afternoon while briefing media over her visit to United Kingdom and United States.

The Rohingya refugee crisis issue was also on the Prime Minister's agenda during her US tour and the Prime Minister said she urged the United Nations to take measures to resolve the crisis.

Bangladesh is now hosting over one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Thursday that she urged the United Nations to take steps to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed exploring the best possible ways to ensure the digital security of the country and making people aware of it as the world is becoming more complex with the advent of newer technologies.

"The world is going through a very critical time and Bangladesh also faces its impact. So, well-thought-out opinions need to ensure people's security and continue the country's progress and prosperity to take the nation more forward," she said.

She said Bangladesh has become a digital country and it is using its full potentials during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, sounding a note of warning against its bad sides that mostly hamper the security aspects.

The Prime Minister said due to the digital advancement, cyber crime is now appearing as a big problem, adding that various social problems, militancy and terrorism are also being spread using the digital devices.

"So, ensuring security is the most important thing for us. The world is now becoming a global village and none can move alone. We realised it more after break out of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict," she said.











