CHATTOGRAM, Oct 6: A SSC candidate was electrocuted at Sujarpara village under Raozan upazila here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Ramim, 16, son of Abdus Sabur. He is a student of Urkirchar School under the upazila.

Kawser Alam, union parishad member of the village, said Ramim came into contact with a live electric wire while he was walking adjacent to his house at about 8:00am. He died on the spot. -UNB