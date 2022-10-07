Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Climate change: Shrimp farming endangered in Khulna

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

Climate change: Shrimp farming endangered in Khulna

Climate change: Shrimp farming endangered in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 6: Producers and exporters in Khulna are worried about falling production of shrimps, affecting exports from the region, for hurdles mainly stemmed from climate-induced changes in temperature.
In FY2021-22, only 33,271 tonnes of shrimp were exported from Khulna, a sharp fall from 42,489 tonnes in FY2011-12.
Industry operators say water bodies are losing their navigability, salinity level is fluctuating because of weaker force of natural high tides caused by moon's gravitational pull, affecting the shrimp cultivation in the region.
Humayun Kabir, Vice President of Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters' Association (BFFEA), said that it seemed good days are gone for the shrimp industry.
He said shrimp farming in Bangladesh began in the 1960s, and by the 1980s it grew up to an industry as commercial shrimp production led to the export of this fish species.
"But it seems like the heyday of the shrimp business is coming to an end. Production is getting lowered, while demand and prices are also falling. All in all, the situation is really dire for those associated with the shrimp industry," he said.
Humayun also pointed out some reasons behind the decline in shrimp production including a shortage of shrimp minnows in the market. "The few minnows that farmers can manage die due to high temperature of water. Minnows are very sensitive. They can't survive without proper water, food and environment," he said.
"Besides there are regular outbreaks of various diseases. That's why the mortality of shrimps has increased manifold," he added.
Golam Kibria Ripon, General Secretary of Khulna Division (Shrimp) Fry Trading Association, also said that salinity in the rivers in Khulna has become a major headache.
"Usually the water in the rivers of Khulna region becomes saline in January. Last year, salinity of the rivers was delayed to February. Lack of saline water during the harvesting period is affecting shrimp farming badly," he said. "Although the rate of salinity used to be 16-18 ppt in May-June period, it has come down to 8-10 ppt nowadays."
He said previously 60 to 70 percent of minnows survived after releasing them in hatcheries, but now protecting even 15-20 percent minnows has become a big challenge.
Ripon said that dredging of the rivers is a must to keep them navigable.
"As the water bodies are drying up due to climate change, finding water for shrimp farming is getting tough. Various species of shrimp minnows used to enter the enclosures during tidal surges in the past, which isn't the case anymore," he said.
He said the quality of soil beneath the rivers may have degraded too. "All of these issues are making it hard for us to continue shrimp production," Ripon added.
Joydeb Kumar, Fisheries Officer of Khulna District, highlighted various measures that the government has taken to protect shrimp farming. "We've advised the farmers to increase the depth of their enclosures to keep water temperature normal. We're also conducting drives to prevent the injection of harmful substances into the shrimps. Besides, we're also conducting awareness-raising campaigns with cooperation from the shrimp farmers and manufacturers," Joydeb said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SSC candidate electrocuted in Ctg
Climate change: Shrimp farming endangered in Khulna
34 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Human hauler driver killed in blast while pumping wheel
Timely birth registration to attain SDGs stressed
Prez to visit Tungipara today via Padma Bridge
30 Rohingyas detained while trying to cross border in Cumilla
Pedestrians crossing the road jumping over the road divider without forethought


Latest News
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungiara
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Dhaka is world's second most polluted city
Policeman among 4 killed in Gopalganj road crash
Tri-series: Bangladesh need 168 runs to win 1st match
Child drowns in Kushtia
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along US's Vegas Strip
Bangladesh opt to bowl in opening game against Pakistan
Govt to fix treatment fees for pvt hospitals: Maleque
Most Read News
Putin: War to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Two decades of floating exchange system
Amount of remittance used in development sector
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft